NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why QB Jimmy Garoppolo is great fit for Houston Texans

The San Francisco 49ers drafted QB Trey Lance as their third overall. It has made it inevitable that Jimmy Garoppolo will either be traded or benched as the NFL's most expensive backup with a $27.5 million average salary.

Jimmy Garoppolo isn't a free agent until 2023 and it makes no sense to keep him as QB2 for that long with his price. His dead cap is $2.8 million this year and just $1.4 million in 2022, making it a great time to trade him and get something in return without millions in lost money.

So which NFL team is willing to take a risk on Jimmy Garoppolo? What teams even need a starting QB right now?

Recorded the defense but if you look at the far field. That’s a Garoppolo bomb TD to Travis Benjamin. pic.twitter.com/lv5mu242Lf — Jason Aponte (@JasonAponte2103) August 19, 2021

The Indianapolis Colts will be without Carson Wentz for the start of the season, but he'll return before the Colts need to make a huge offer for Jimmy Garoppolo. The Denver Broncos might not have a true answer at QB currently on their depth chart, but they seem to be waiting around for Aaron Rodgers next year. The Washington Football Team has Ryan Fitzpatrick as a rental but will likely run with Taylor Heinicke afterward.

Only one NFL team, even though they're a basket case and already projected for the No.1 pick, has a QB conundrum that could favor Jimmy Garoppolo: Houston Texans.

The FBI recently sat down with QB Deshaun Watson for an official interview. His immediate future is very much up in the air and Watson could be set to miss all of 2021. With almost two dozen legal cases against him, Houston may want to bring in someone like Jimmy Garoppolo.

Three reasons why Jimmy Garoppolo would be a great fit for Houston Texans

#1 - Jimmy Garoppolo has a past with Houston GM Nick Caserio

Nick Caserio on the Deshaun Watson situation: pic.twitter.com/xadFkSnmg6 — EverythingTexans (@EvTexans) June 15, 2021

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio was with the New England Patriots as the Director of Player Personnel when Jimmy Garoppolo was Tom Brady's backup. He was able to work with Jimmy G when he was developing into a passer. Houston's roster isn't a total wreck and Garoppolo is able to win games when he's on the field. He is one of the best options for Houston without needing to give a QB a ton of time to learn the offense.

#2 - Houston's roster could muster some wins in open AFC South

Keke Coutee is having a great camp. Might be 2nd in targets this year 👀 https://t.co/98aLp3SsP7 — Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) August 11, 2021

The RB group is a mix of veterans who have been tossed aside but could all play pivotal roles: Phillip Lindsay, Mark Ingram ll, David Johnson, and Rex Burkhead. The WRs are quite good with Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley, Keke Coutee, Nico Collins, and Anthony Miller. TE is a weakness and Jimmy Garoppolo won't have a talent like George Kittle to throw to. With the QB position solved, the team could focus on acquiring a top-tier TE for Jimmy G.

#3 - Jimmy Garoppolo and coaching staff can make each other better

DC Defenders Head Coach Pep Hamilton

Jimmy Garoppolo thrives best as a game manager rather than a lights-out passer. David Culley has worked with Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson over the last four years and both QBs have taken big strides in their careers. QB coach and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton worked with Justin Herbert last season. The result is there for everyone to see with Herbert entering 2021 as a potential top-12 QB. OC Tim Kelly has been with Houston since 2014 and knows the offense well and how to mold Jimmy Garoppolo into it. The entire coaching staff can utilize Jimmy G well and he can help manage a shaky offense which lacks leadership.

Edited by Diptanil Roy