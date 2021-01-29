NFL News: Houston Texans to hire David Culley as their next Head Coach

Houston Texans' head coaching job search is finally over as ESPN's Sarah Barshop announced that the Texans agreed to make David Culley their next head coach. Culley may be a surprise to many NFL fans but he has just finished his 27th season as an NFL coach.

David Culley served as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 NFL Season. Head Coach John Harbaugh had nothing but great things to say about Culley when speaking with ESPN's Ed Werder.

John Harbaugh said;

"David is just a genuine guy"

"He will be who he is everyday. Has been that guy every day of his career. I'm thrilled for him. Great person. Genuine. Full of energy."

These are kind words from the Baltimore Ravens' head coach but the Houston Texans do not need a nice guy. They need a coach that will come in and turn things around day one. It is to be seen if David Culley can put the "nice guy" mentality behind him and run a franchise that is struggling majorly.

More on the Houston Texans giving David Culley his first NFL head coaching job after he had spent 27 years in the league:https://t.co/s1AbxLaqlm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2021

With a lot of great options left to be hired as head coaches in the NFL. Houston may have missed a big opportunity by hiring David Culley. Lets take a look at the coaches that the Houston Texans failed to hire during their search for a new head coach.

NFL News: Houston Texans missed opportunities for their Head Coaching position

Advertisement

Eric Bieniemy (Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator)

Kansas City Chiefs offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy

Even after everything that is happening with Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans failed to land Eric Bieniemy. Watson made it known that he wanted Bieniemy to be his next head coach in Houston. This situation was a dumpster fire from the beginning.

Eric Bieniemy knew the Deshaun Watson situation was not repairable and he would be leaving a great position for an unknown. Lets be honest, it would've taken great negotiations to pull Bieniemy away from the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans didn't have enough to offer Bieniemy in the end.

Joe Brady (Carolina Panthers Offensive Coordinator)

Carolina Panthers Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady

Advertisement

Joe Brady was the mastermind behind the success of Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers offense. This helped him land the offensive coordinator job with the Carolina Panthers. Houston Texans were hoping that Brady would want to take the next step and become a head coach.

Joe Brady would've been the next best choice for the Texans when it comes to Head Coaching candidates. Brady has a great offensive mind and would've worked well with Watson. Think about it, this guy coached Joe Burrow into the number one pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Marvin Lewis (Former Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach)

Former Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Marvin Lewis

Houston Texans could have landed Marvin Lewis as their next head coach. Lewis would've brought a winning culture to Houston. He was able to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to successful seasons during his time as their head coach.

Marvin Lewis would have also brought a veteran coaching staff along with him. This is something the Houston Texans need. They need guidance and a stern head coach that has a proven past. Lewis would've been the third best option for the Houston Texans to hire as their next head coach.

Advertisement

NFL News: Did the Houston Texans settle with David Culley

When looking at everyone they interviewed for the head coaching position, it is shocking that they went with David Culley. With names like Eric Bieniemy, Joe Brady, and Marvin Lewis being on the list something had to go wrong. Personally, I feel that the Houston Texans went the safe route with hiring David Culley.

To be clear: The #Texans have offered the job to #Ravens assistant head coach David Culley and he’ll accept it. Houston has a new head coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2021

Hopefully David Culley can bring wins to the Houston Texans franchise while being their head coach. It just seems like it's going to be a tough road for the veteran coach. Houston will not have a franchise quarterback, wide receiver, or running back. David Culley has an uphill battle but hopefully he can turn things around in Houston.