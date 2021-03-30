Houston Texans GM breaks silence on Deshaun Watson allegations

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has finally broken his silence on the lawsuits surrounding Deshaun Watson. As of Monday, the Texans star QB has 19 sexual assault lawsuits filed against him by Tony Buzbee. Now, with another massage therapist coming out and speaking about Watson, things just got more serious.

Sports Illustrated reached out to a massage therapist who had Deshaun Watson as a client. The new therapist doesn't have a relationship with Tony Buzbee or any of the other women and claims that she spoke out to warn other individuals about Watson.

With that being said, why is Nick Caserio now breaking his silence on the Deshaun Watson situation?

What took Nick Caserio so long to speak about the Deshaun Watson situation?

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

It took 19 lawsuits and one anonymous interview with Sports Illustrated for the Houston Texans to break their silence about Deshaun Watson. The Texans were willing to wait it out and see if the 19 lawsuits were true. Once the Sports Illustrated story broke, Houston knew that this could potentially be true about their quarterback.

With all the struggles the Texans have had this offseason, the Deshaun Watson situation doesn't help. Nick Caserio has done a great job of adding pieces to start rebuilding a broken franchise. Signing free agents, making trades, and speaking to the press about deals is easy work for Caserio.

Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson situation: "It's a legal process ... We certainly take them very seriously. The allegations, what's been discussed, are certainly troubling. Organizationally that's not something that we can condone ... those types of actions." pic.twitter.com/rdkfieeLda — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) March 30, 2021

Now it was time to face the most difficult situation of his job. Speaking about the allegations against their franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson. When it came to the allegations against Watson, Nick Caserio had this to say about the situation.

"It's a legal process and we are being respectful of that. We have taken them very seriously and the allegations that have been discussed are very troubling." Caserio went on to say, "Organizationally we do not condone those actions, but again we will let the legal process take care of itself. However it unfolds we will do whatever we will certainly comply and do what we can to find a resolution for everybody."

Asked about Watson's situation, Nick Caserio said: "This is something we cannot condone. He then corrected himself by saying: "We do not condone the actions."

Three new lawsuits accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct were filed Sunday, bringing the total number to 19.



One claims that Watson is deleting Instagram messages and contacting the women "in an attempt to settle" the cases. https://t.co/xHhTU6vVEU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 29, 2021

The "we cannot condone" comment, which was quickly corrected, may mean the Texans are getting ready to release Deshaun Watson. No one can blame Nick Caserio and the Texans if they do end up releasing Watson this offseason.

The QB has run their names through the mud in recent weeks and yet the Texans remain by his side throughout this situation.