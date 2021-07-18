NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 Houston Texans players on the roster bubble 

The Houston Texans need a rebound from their disappointing 4-12 campaign last season when they finished third in the AFC South.

Every position in the Houston Texans' roster could be up for grabs, as there is plenty of positional competition throughout training camp beginning in a few weeks.

On that note, here are five Houston Texans players on the roster bubble.

#1 Hardy Nickerson, LB

Linebacker Hardy Nickerson has started just ten games in four years for the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals. He was signed this off-season by the Texans, along with Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill.

The linebacker position is one of the roster spots that is up for grabs and could be anyone's. But with such a small sample size of play, Hardy could be a final roster cut.

#2 David Johnson, RB

When the Texans traded for David Johnson, they hoped he would be the player he once was. But with a struggling offense that included a weak offensive line, he wasn't able to do that.

Now, with the Texans acquiring Phillip Lindsay, Mark Ingram and Rex Burkhead this off-season, Johnson may be in the hot seat when it comes to winning the starting running-back job.

Texans restructured RB David Johnson one-year deal, which now will worth up to $6 million, including $4.25M fully guaranteed at signing, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2021

#3 Jon Weeks, LS

Jon Weeks has been with the Houston Texans his entire career since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2008. Weeks is now 35, and although he re-signed with the Texans this March, he will be competing for a roster spot against Mitchell Fraboni.

#4 Isaiah Coulter, WR

Isaiah Coulter was selected by the Houston Texans in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Rhode Island.

Coulter will need to be a standout at training camp to prove himself against receivers like Brandin Cooks, Keke Coutee, Randall Cobb and Nico Collins. That could be a tall task for the young receiver.

#5 Mark Ingram II, RB

Mark Ingram, as with David Johnson, may be a roster cut. Ingram is the only back, who is on a one-year deal, which makes it easier for the Texans to part ways with him rather than other running backs.

Ingram had a disappointing season in 2020 with the Baltimore Ravens, rushing for just 299 yards on 72 carries, which was a big decrease in production from the 1,108 yards he rushed for in 2019.

The Ravens then subsequentially waived Mark Ingram after the season.

