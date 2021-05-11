The annual NFL Scouting Combine has become a key event for rookie players who are hoping to impress the 32 franchises before the NFL Draft.

Athletes attend by invitation only, and their performance during the combine can affect their draft status. Many NFL media members have questioned the relationship between the evaluations at the combine to future NFL performance.

One of the tests at the week-long showcase is the vertical jump.

How is the test performed?

From a standing position, a player crouches down and jumps as high as they can using his hand to make contact with the highest prong possible.

NFL scouts often look for a high vertical jump from wide receivers, cornerbacks and pass rushers. The average vertical jump for college football players is between 29 to 31 inches.

Here are the top 10 NFL players with the highest vertical jumps.

#1 - Gerald Sensabaugh, UNC, Safety, 46 inches (NFL record-holder)

At the 2005 NFL Scouting Combine, North Carolina safety Gerald Sensabaugh performed the highest vertical jump test in the history of the event.

The six-foot-one, 212-pound rookie leaped 46 inches to break the previous record by half an inch.

Sensabaugh was drafted 157th overall in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played four seasons for the Jags before being signed by the Dallas Cowboys in 2009.

The strong safety played a further four seasons in the NFL for the Cowboys before retiring in 2013.

#2 - Cameron Wake, Penn State, Linebacker, 45.5 inches

Cameron Wake

At the same 2005 NFL Scouting Combine as Gerald Sensabaugh, Penn State linebacker Cameron Wake delivered the second-highest vertical jump in NFL history.

Wake leaped 45.5 inches to fall half an inch short of tying Sensabaugh’s record.

After a stellar combine performance, Wake went undrafted but was signed by the New York Giants. He was quickly cut before making a name for himself in the CFL.

The six-foot-three defensive end would eventually be signed by the Miami Dolphins in 2009. He went on to have a great career in a Dolphins uniform, making the Pro Bowl five times

#3 - Chris Chambers, Wisconsin, Wide receiver, 45 inches

Wisconsin wide receiver Chris Chambers held the previous vertical jump record of 45 inches after his performance at the 2001 NFL Scouting Combine.

The five-foot-eleven, 211-pound receiver was drafted in round two of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.

Chambers played ten years in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl in 2005. He played for the Dolphins, Chargers and Chiefs before exiting the league in 2011.

The receiver's leaping ability helped him to 58 TDs in his NFL career.

#4 - Chris McKenzie, Arizona State, Cornerback, 45 inches

Diminutive Arizona State cornerback Chris McKenzie makes this list at number four. The five-foot-nine rookie managed a 45-inch jump back in 2005.

McKenzie was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Houston Texans, but it was in the CFL where he made a name for himself. He played three seasons for the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2009-2012.

#5 - Donald Washington, Ohio State, Cornerback, 45 inches

Donald David Washington III also hit 45 inches on his vertical jump, this time at the 2009 combine.

The Ohio State cornerback obviously impressed in at least one franchise as he was drafted in the fourth round by the Kansas City Chiefs.

He made a total of 52 tackles over his short NFL career with the Chiefs.

#6 - Chris Conley, Georgia, Wide receiver, 45 inches

Chris Conley

At the 2011 NFL Scouting Combine, Georgia wide receiver Chris Conley had a 45-inch jump. This mighty leap helped him to be drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Conley has played for the Chiefs, Jaguars and Texans so far in his NFL career. He has 191 receptions for 2,484 yards with 13 TDs.

#7 - Byron Jones, UConn, Cornerback, 44.5 inches

Byron Jones

University of Connecticut cornerback Byron Jones hit 44.5 inches in the vertical jump test.

He was drafted in the first round, 27th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in 2015. The six-foot-one defensive back made the Pro Bowl in 2018. He currently plays for the Miami Dolphins.

Jones also holds the unofficial world record for the standing long jump at 12 feet 3 inches.

#8 - A.J. Jefferson, Fresno State, Cornerback, 44 inches

A.J. Jefferson

Six-foot cornerback A.J. Jefferson made the top ten list with a 44-inch leap at the 2010 combine.

Jefferson went undrafted but was later signed by the Arizona Cardinals. He has played for the Cardinals and Vikings during his NFL career. He is now known as Anthony Orange.

#9 - Obi Melifonwu, UConn, Safety, 44 inches

Obi Melifonwu

Number 9 on the top ten list is UConn safety Obi Melifonwu, who also hit 44 inches with his vertical jump in 2017.

Melifonwu was drafted 56th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. He has played for the Raiders and Patriots in the NFL. He is currently a free agent after being waived by the 49ers in April.

#10 - Marcus Williams, Utah, Defensive back, 43.5 inches

Marcus Williams

Utah defensive back Marcus Williams is the final rookie to make this list with an impressive 43.5-inch leap in 2017.

The New Orleans Saints drafted Williams with the 42nd overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has made 246 tackles in his NFL career with 13 interceptions.