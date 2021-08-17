3 reasons why Justin Fields and Khalil Herbert are the future of the Chicago Bears offense

After years of offensive failures, the future is finally looking bright for the Chicago Bears. After all, they have two potential superstars on offense: rookie quarterback Justin Fields and rookie running back Khalil Herbert.

The first-year pair have only played in one NFL preseason game but both held their own and performed well in their first taste of pro football action.

Chicago Bears fans have been hoping and praying for a return to the glory days of Walter Payton, Gale Sayers and more recently Devon Hester. With Fields and Herbert running things on offense, those days may not be here just yet, but the Bears are taking their first steps back towards relevance.

Justin Fields is so SPECIAL man!! Keep going Young 👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 14, 2021

The Chicago Bears offense finally has some star potential

In Fields and Herbert, Bears supporters now have hope that their longtime dormant offense will spring to life in 2021 and beyond.

Here are three reasons why Justin Fields and Khalil Herbert could be the future of the windy city franchise.

#1 - Youth

Not surprisingly, the two Bears rookies are very young; Justin Fields is just 22 while Khalil Herbert is 23. The Bears have many seasons ahead of them with two exciting offensive players.

Fields may have garnered all the hype but Herbert has the potential to be the QB’s right-hand man over the course of their NFL careers. Time is on the side of these rookies, and if they can *knock on wood* avoid the injury bug, then they are both poised to become stars in Chicago.

#2 - Big-play ability

In their first NFL preseason game, both Fields and Herbert showed they belong on the gridiron with more seasoned pros.

Fields in particular showed poise and the big-play ability that many NFL fans expect to see out of the 6-foot-3, 227-pound QB. The former Ohio State star rushed for one TD while throwing for another in the Bears' 20-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Herbert, meanwhile, had six carries for 38 yards and caught three passes for another 11 yards in the preseason clash. He currently finds himself fourth on the Bears' running back depth chart, but his time will come.

#3 - Fan support

Chicago Bears fans are ready to get behind this young pair. The last rookie offensive player they had to cheer for was Mitchell Trubisky and we all know how that turned out.

Justin Fields is a breath of fresh air for Bears fans after season after season of poor offensive play from their quarterbacks.

Chicago fans may need to be patient as veteran Andy Dalton is slated to start Week 1 of this season, but it seems like it's only a matter of time before Fields is unleashed.

