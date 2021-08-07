2021 NFL preseason: Chicago Bears Predictions and Match Preview

Preseason is back for the Chicago Bears and fans will be excited to watch the three games before the regular season kicks off because of Justin Fields.

The newly-drafted quarterback has been turning heads over training camp and, although fans want to see him lead the Bears on the field as soon as possible, Matt Nagy has made it clear that it's Andy Dalton's job to lose. Because of that, fans will satisfy themselves by watching Fields alongside the 2nd-stringers by now.

What can we expect from the Chicago Bears' offense?

Matt Nagy is taking on playcalling duties once again, and while he's had his fair share of struggles, the fact that he was stuck with an inept quarterback hindered his abilities as an offensive coach.

Now, whoever starts between Dalton or Fields, both options are far superior than what Trubisky used to bring to Nagy's offense. He can now scheme an offense with more intermediate passes and deep shots, and with a quarterback who can provide any kind of rhythm for the offense, he can get into his groove as a playcaller too.

Fields vs. Dalton is the main storyline for the fans, but it's not a real storyline inside the organization, as even Fields stated that "greatness doesn't happen overnight" and that he's got a lot to do before taking over the reigns. Dalton will be the starter when September comes around, so Fields will see more playing time during the preseason.

Quick takeaways from #Bears Camp:



- Kindle Vildor, Justin Fields, Andy Dalton looked good

- Defense is balling

- Loved what I'm seeing from RBs Khalil Herbert and Damien Williams

- Fields effort on every play is relentless

- Intensity was on another level today with pads on. — Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) August 6, 2021

The remainder of the offense is not that much different from the years before, but they will look better anyway purely because there's a better quarterback calling the shots. Allen Robinson with Justin Fields will be exciting to see once the rookie takes over from Dalton during the season.

What to expect from the Chicago Bears' defense?

Will the pass rush come back to life? It wasn't exactly awful last year, but the combination of Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn has the potential to do much more than what they produced in 2020. Mack has already said there will be no excuses from him regarding his shoulder injury and that he's aiming to return to elite form in 2021.

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

The secondary also deserves a look, as Jaylon Johnson takes over as CB1 following Kyle Fuller's release. Will Desmond Trufant remain healthy this year? If so, he's got all the talent needed to form a strong duo with Johnson. Eddie Jackson remains a superstar in the back four.

What to look for during the Chicago Bears' preseason?

Fields' development will be the main focus, especially after four years of Mitchell Trubisky playing quarterback and never really elevating Nagy's offense.

The new offensive line also deserves a look, with rookie Teven Jenkins taking over from Charles Leno and expectations for Cody Whitehair and James Daniels going sky high.

The potential is there, and Matt Nagy got another chance to prove his worth as a head coach, so the offense has to be firing on all cylinders before the tough challenge against the Los Angeles Rams to start the season.

Chicago Bears preseason prediction

With Fields hoping to impress his new coaching staff, the Bears will be one of the most successful teams in the preseason.

The rookie will see extended playing time, especially in weeks 1 and 3, and his quality over second-stringers will be enough for the Bears to win at least these two games.

Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills will also see the Bills with their first-team offense with extended playing time. Considering the level of Buffalo's offense, it will be tough for Chicago to go head-to-head against them.

Preseason prediction for the Chicago Bears: 2-1

