Baker Mayfield injury: How long will Browns star be out for?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been dealing with a shoulder injury since Week 2 against the Houston Texans. Mayfield was said to have partially torn the labrum in his left shoulder (non-throwing), but just this week it was reported that he has a complete tear of the labrum.

Baker Mayfield has been wearing a sling brace on his left shoulder since Week 2 and has continued to play through it. On Sunday, after a strip sack by Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt, Baker Mayfield was laying on the field in obvious pain.

Mayfield apparently dislocated his shoulder, which is part of the labrum issue. While the medical and training staff were able to re-locate Mayfield's shoulder, it's not a situation that should keep re-occuring.

Mayfield told reporters on Tuesday that he planned to take the field on Thursday and that it was 'his decision', but the Browns medical staff and a second opinion from another doctor proved otherwise.

With a short week to prepare for Thursday night's AFC matchup against the Denver Broncos, the Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday morning that there just isn't enough time for Mayfield to be prepared to play.

This will break Mayfield's streak of playing 51 consecutive games since his rookie season in 2018.

How much time will Mayfield miss?

Since the Cleveland Browns will be playing early in Week 7, it now gives them ten days before their Halloween divisional showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That would also be 14 days for Mayfield to be able to rest his shoulder.

As of right now, the Browns are indicating that Mayfield could play against the Steelers on October 31, if there is improvement with his shoulder and greater injury won't be caused.

The Cleveland Browns will now turn to backup quarterback Case Keenum, who last made a start in the NFL in 2019 for the Washington Football Team. Keenum's start against the Denver Broncos could also be another factor in Thursday night's game. Keenum played for the Broncos up until 2018 when the team traded him to Washington.

One thing is for certain, all eyes and ears will be on Baker Mayfield for the next ten days, wondering if he will make the start against the Steelers, which could be a crucial game for both teams in terms of the AFC North.

