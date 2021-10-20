Is Baker Mayfield playing Thursday night vs Broncos in Week 7?

The Cleveland Browns have been hit by injuries in a big way as of late. That includes quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury the last few weeks.

Baker Mayfield tore the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in Week 2 against the Houston Texans. At the time, the Cleveland Browns said that Mayfield didn't need surgery to repair the labrum at that point.

He has since been wearing a brace on that shoulder and has continued to play and hasn't even been on the weekly injury reports for the Browns.

But last week against the Arizona Cardinals, Mayfield took a hit from Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt that apparently dislocated Mayfield's shoulder.

It was also reported that Mayfield had a complete tear in his labrum, not a partial tear like the one that had previously been reported.

The Browns have a short week to prepare for after Sunday's loss to the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. They will now host the Denver Broncos in primetime on Thursday.

With several players already ruled out, will the Cleveland Browns have quarterback Baker Mayfield available for them?

Will QB Baker Mayfield play vs. Broncos on Thursday night?

After speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon, Baker Mayfield said that he would play against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield stated that it is his decision whether he plays or not and he feels that he can play.

But Mayfield also noted that if he felt that his injury would hinder the team then he would make the decision not to play.

But apparently between Mayfield's media availability on Tuesday and Wednesday morning, something changed and he is now ruled out for Thursday night.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that on a short week of rest, it just wasn't possible for four days. Stefanski also said that Mayfield will continue to work to get back out on the field.

With veteran backup quarterback Case Keenum now set to start Thursday night against the Broncos, it will put a stop to Mayfield's streak of 51 consecutive games played since his rookie season.

Keenum will now start against his former team, the Denver Broncos, who he played with in 2018 before being traded to Washington.

The Cleveland Browns are currently 3-3 and are on a two-game losing streak. With injuries to Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt just to name a few, the Browns have been left to depend on their depth chart.

