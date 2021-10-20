NFL Rumors: Injured Browns QB Baker Mayfield not convinced with MRI results

Quarterback Baker Mayfield received his MRI results and apparently did not like what the exams showed. Cleveland Browns beat writer, Mary Kay Cabot, of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns quarterback is seeking a second opinion.

Only after that will Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski determine what to do in the quarterback position for the Thursday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos.

Case Keenum is undoubtedly getting ready to play after Mayfield dislocated his left shoulder again on Sunday. Mayfield missed four snaps in the Browns' blowout loss, 37-14, to the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Mayfield partially tore his labrum in the 31-21 victory over the Houston Texans, also at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 2 and has worn a harness since. He has played almost every snap since then.

Doctors will determine whether he is at risk of injuring the shoulder further by playing. He wore a sling on his left arm to his postgame news conference and resumed what he was feeling on his shoulder by stating:

"Feels like s**t."

According to both USA Today and NBC Sports' ProFootballTalk, when reporters asked him if he plans to play against the Broncos on Thursday, the quarterback was assertive in affirming:

"I do."

Mayfield season and career stats

The quarterback attempted 173 passes this season, completing 116 for 1,474 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran 20 times for 75 yards and one touchdown.

In four years in the NFL, Mayfield attempted 1,679 passes, completing 1,048 for 12,589 yards, 81 touchdowns and 46 interceptions. He also ran 141 times for 512 yards and five touchdowns.

Mayfield is 3-3 this season and is 26-25 throughout his career.

It's important to remember that the quarterback is still playing under his rookie contract; the Browns have yet to offer him a new deal. Maybe this is on Mayfield's mind, and he wants to show how tough he is, and for fear that the team sees that they can move from him.

Who is Case Keenum

If Mayfield cannot make the pitch on Thursday, veteran quarterback Case Keenum will start the game for the Browns.

Keenum, 33, went undrafted in the 2012 NFL Draft before signing with the Houston Texans for the team's practice squad.

Since then, Keenum has played for the Texans, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Washington Football Team, and since 2020 has been Mayfield's backup in Cleveland.

Keenum's career highlight definitely is the Minneapolis Miracle, when a 27-yard pass to Steffon Diggs turned in a 61-yard game-winning touchdown, 29-24, against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC divisional game of the 2017 season.

