Cleveland Browns Training Camp 2021: Predictions, preview, team news, and more

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a season where they ended their 18-year wait for a playoff appearance. But the work does not stop. The Browns are hoping for a deep playoff run this season, with stars like Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. leading the way. That said, they need to grind through training camp before any of that can happen.

The Browns will report to camp on July 28th, 2021, at their facility in Berea, Ohio. Here is a roundup of news leading into training camp and a look at what to watch for.

Cleveland Browns news roundup leading into training camp

The Browns made quite a few moves this offseason. Veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney was their most significant acquisition of the offseason. They also picked up John Johnson III, re-signed kicker Cody Parkey, signed cornerback Troy Hill and defensive tackle Malik Jackson.

The Browns also picked up the fifth-year option in Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward's contracts.

According to CBS Sports, the Cleveland Browns have two players who are currently sidelined with injuries. Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz is recovering from a hamstring issue and is questionable to report in the first couple of weeks of training camp. Additionally, linebacker Tony Fields II has a foot issue that makes him questionable for the start of training camp.

Position battles and players to watch

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are two running backs capable of rushing for over 1000 yards as starters. However, with only one spot up for grabs, it will be interesting to see if the Browns will allow competition to open up between the pair. Nick Chubb will likely remain the starter, but the competition will be fierce.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II, drafted in the first round, is the third-string cornerback behind Denzel Ward and Troy Hill. But considering Hill is turning 30 in about a month, the Browns will likely pit him in a battle with Newsome for a starting spot. If the rookie impresses in training camp, he could win the starting job.

The Browns' pass rush looks dominant going into the 2021 season. Between Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson, Jadeveon Clowney and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, offensive lines will have trouble figuring out where to allocate blocks. Training camp will be the first look at this new group in action. When the rubber meets the road, will the pass rush be as good as it looks on paper? Only till will tell.

