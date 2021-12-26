Who is the Green Bay Packers' all-time leading TD passer?

Aaron Rodgers and his Green Bay Packers had a Christmas Day tilt against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday and survived by a score of 24-22.

Despite another great performance from Rodgers (24 of 34 for 202 yards passing and three touchdowns), it was the defense that had to step in and save the day.

With the Packers leading by a score of 24-22 and the Browns driving with just 43 seconds to play, Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas stepped in for his second interception of the day to seal the win.

However, the story of the game belonged to Rodgers as he eclipsed legendary Packers quarterback Brett Favre for the most touchdown passes in franchise history.

Rodgers is now he Green Bay Packers' all-time leading touchdown passer.

Packers' Aaron Rodgers topples Brett Favre

Aaron Rodgers entered the Christmas Day matchup against the Cleveland Browns tied with Brett Favre for most touchdowns thrown for the franchise with 442. Once the game began, it was more of a matter of which receiver or running back would catch the record-breaker from Rodgers.

It didn't take long to find the answer as Allen Lazard scored on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers in the first quarter.

The team congratulated Rodgers, and soon after, Favre himself appeared in a recorded video that aired on the jumbotron at Lambeau Field.

Here is the message from Favre:

"Hey, 12, congratulations, man, on passing my touchdown record. I have one request. Go get us another Super Bowl. Congrats."

With the touchdown to Lazard, the record solely belonged to Rodgers at 443. The quarterback ended the day with 445 touchdowns.

After the game, Fox reporter Erin Andrews caught up with Rodgers, and here is some of what the Packers quarterback had to say about becoming the all-time touchdown passing leader in the franchise of the Green Bay Packers:

"Definitely got me a little teary-eyes on the bench. A moment I'll never forget, for sure. I'm thankful for Favre's message, for the response from the guys and the crowd obviously was really special."

Davante Adams is just one member of the Packers that has helped Rodgers attain the franchise touchdown mark, and he was stellar on Saturday with 10 catches for 114 yards and two scores.

Green Bay Packers fans have been graced with the chance to have two legendary quarterbacks start for them with no gaps in between.

Perhaps this is indeed the year of the Packers... only time will tell.

