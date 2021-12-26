×
NFL fans call out Aaron Rodgers for hugging reporter right after socially distanced interview

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers
LeRon Haire
ANALYST
Modified Dec 26, 2021 11:14 PM IST
News

Aaron Rodgers has been trending all year for the right as well as perhaps the not-so-right reasons. It seems as if every time Rodgers does something great on the field, there may be a slight mishap off of it.

In his defense, Rodgers, like all of us, is simply human and trying his best to do his job, which he does exceptionally well.

But there are instances when many are often left to wonder whether Rodgers is pulling our leg or if he is simply not very mindful of things other than dissecting the opposing team's coverage.

This brings us to Saturday's Christmas Day battle between the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns.

The Packers won by a score of 24-22, and during the game, Rodgers overtook legendary Packers quarterback Brett Favre for the record for franchise touchdown passes (formerly 442).

"I got to sit behind a legend for three years and see what greatness looked like."@AaronRodgers12 reflects on becoming the @packers all-time TD pass leader. 👏 #CLEvsGB https://t.co/zjQ1ktA12Q

Rodgers tossed three touchdowns in the game to put himself at 445 touchdown passes. The record-breaker came in the first quarter on an 11-yard pass to Allen Lazard.

After the game, FOX news reporter Erin Andrews interviewed Rodgers from six feet away per protocol for COVID. After the interview, the two came close to hugging one another.

The reaction from fans went viral as they tweeted their feelings on the incident.

Aaron Rodgers embraces fresh controversy

Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers
Unless you've been under a rock this season, you're well aware of the early-season controversy surrounding Aaron Rodgers and his misleading statements about being "immunized."

With this information on hand, it was quite a surprise to see the Packers quarterback in close quarters hugging Fox news reporter Erin Andrews after the game.

Here are some of the reactions from fans across the league:

The following tweets speak on the unprofessionalism of hugging after staying away six feet during the interview.

@nflnetwork @AaronRodgers12 @BrettFavre A little unprofessional of @ErinAndrews to interview 6 feet apart and then hug the anti-vax dude afterwards.
LOLFox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews does the fake 6-feet thing in interviewing Aaron Rodgers then hugs him afterward. As long as we’re all on same page of fakeness, I’m good.
Erin Andrews stood like 10 feet from Aaron Rodgers on camera.Interview ends.Erin Andrews hugs Aaron Rodgers.All on national TV. And we wonder why the country is confused as hell.

Some fans' tweets focused on the NFL Commissioner enforcing COVID protocols.

@AaronRodgers12 out there on the field, unvaccinated, without a mask, hugging an unmasked reporter. Are there #covid protocols or not @NFL @nflcommish ?

In the video, it appears that Rodgers may have initiated the close contact with Andrews, which is what this fan is referencing:

Saw a lot online with people saying Erin Andrews was mad about Aaron Rodgers “forcing” a hug after last week’s game. Apparently she got over it. https://t.co/4m4jzRydA1
*Holds socially distanced interview**Hugs immediately after interview*Makes sense. https://t.co/YhmGUqHc19

Other fans were just downright confused as to what was taking place with the quarterback's close proximity to Erin Andrews after a socially distanced interview.

We just watched Erin Andrews give a socially distanced interview… then after it, hugged Aaron Rodgers after the interview was done. Hahahahahahahahahahhaa.
@colin_dunlap Nobody is confused. Everyone knows it's just a show
Erin Andrews stands 10-feet away then hugs Aaron Rodgers. It’s all a show people

Then there were comments from fans that were downright hilarious:

Erin Andrews hugging Aaron Rodgers at the end of a socially distanced interview is the TV equivalent of wearing your mask on the way to the table and then taking it off for the rest of the meal.

Aaron Rodgers is now the Packers' career touchdowns leader

Green Bay Packers v Cincinnati Bengals
During the win against the Browns, Aaron Rodgers became the career leader in touchdown passes, overtaking Brett Favre, who previously held the record with 442 career touchdown passes.

The record was broken in the first quarter on an 11-yard touchdown pass to receiver Allen Lazard. Rodgers is now alone at the top of the mountain in the record books for the Packers.

The team will now look to close out the season strong and hold on to the top spot in the NFC playoff race.

Edited by Piyush Bisht
