NFL fans call out Aaron Rodgers for hugging reporter right after socially distanced interview

Aaron Rodgers has been trending all year for the right as well as perhaps the not-so-right reasons. It seems as if every time Rodgers does something great on the field, there may be a slight mishap off of it.
In his defense, Rodgers, like all of us, is simply human and trying his best to do his job, which he does exceptionally well.
But there are instances when many are often left to wonder whether Rodgers is pulling our leg or if he is simply not very mindful of things other than dissecting the opposing team's coverage.
This brings us to Saturday's Christmas Day battle between the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns.
The Packers won by a score of 24-22, and during the game, Rodgers overtook legendary Packers quarterback Brett Favre for the record for franchise touchdown passes (formerly 442).
Rodgers tossed three touchdowns in the game to put himself at 445 touchdown passes. The record-breaker came in the first quarter on an 11-yard pass to Allen Lazard.
After the game, FOX news reporter Erin Andrews interviewed Rodgers from six feet away per protocol for COVID. After the interview, the two came close to hugging one another.
The reaction from fans went viral as they tweeted their feelings on the incident.
Aaron Rodgers embraces fresh controversy
Unless you've been under a rock this season, you're well aware of the early-season controversy surrounding Aaron Rodgers and his misleading statements about being "immunized."
With this information on hand, it was quite a surprise to see the Packers quarterback in close quarters hugging Fox news reporter Erin Andrews after the game.
Here are some of the reactions from fans across the league:
The following tweets speak on the unprofessionalism of hugging after staying away six feet during the interview.
Some fans' tweets focused on the NFL Commissioner enforcing COVID protocols.
In the video, it appears that Rodgers may have initiated the close contact with Andrews, which is what this fan is referencing:
Other fans were just downright confused as to what was taking place with the quarterback's close proximity to Erin Andrews after a socially distanced interview.
Then there were comments from fans that were downright hilarious:
The team will now look to close out the season strong and hold on to the top spot in the NFC playoff race.