Could Peyton Manning be in the mix for Broncos' ownership?

Peyton Manning played for both the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos and is still loyal to both franchises. Both Manning and his family chose to make Denver their home, making him and his children fixtures at Broncos games.

The Denver Broncos are likely to be sold in 2022, due to disputes following the death of former owner, the late Pat Bowlen, whose children are undecided and arguing about who will own the franchise, despite his final wishes.

Manning was asked earlier this season whether he would be interested in owning the Denver Broncos, and he responded by stating that he didn't have the $3 billion necessary to make the purchase.

“I haven’t had any serious conversations with anyone,” Manning said previously. “Certainly, there’s some people who have called me and said, ‘Hey, what do you think is going to happen with the Broncos? Are you going to try to own the team?’ I keep looking for that $3 billion in my pocket. I can’t find it. I think it’s in a hidden account somewhere. That’s not really on my radar.”

Earlier this week, however, it is now speculated that Peyton Manning may, in fact, be considering partnering with a possible ownership group in the purchase of the Denver Broncos.

Could Peyton Manning become part-owner of the Denver Broncos?

Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora Broncos likely only mere months from being under new ownership. What could that mean? cbssports.com/nfl/news/peyto… Broncos likely only mere months from being under new ownership. What could that mean? cbssports.com/nfl/news/peyto…

It was reported this weekend that Peyton Manning has been in contact with groups that are considering a purchase of the Denver Broncos. Manning could be a minority shareholder, where he would only have to invest a smaller portion of money; thus, he would also have a smaller percentage of ownership.

“Very interested in a potential ownership piece in the franchise and a possible role in serving in a management position as well.”-Jason LaCanfora (CBS Sports)

In the report, it's also rumored that Manning is interested in a front office position with the Denver Broncos. There has been speculation in the past that Peyton Manning would be interested in a position within the organization, so that's not surprising.

There are said to be a few groups of investors that have paired together to create a bid at ownership. It's not clear if Manning is still in the discussion phase or if there is a particular ownership group that he is looking to pair with.

If Manning were to purchase a portion of the Denver Broncos and take a position with the team, that puts into question his current status with ESPN and ESPN+.

Peyton Manning and brother Eli Manning have been quite popular this season with their ESPN2 Manningcast, an alternate version of Monday Night Football. He also hosts Peyton's Places on ESPN+ where he travels around the country and digs into the history of football.

Also Read:

Also Read Article Continues below

Peyton Manning to become Broncos owner? Former QB addresses rumors

Edited by Windy Goodloe