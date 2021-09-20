NFL Rumors: Peyton Manning tipped to beat Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z for Broncos ownership

Peyton Manning is plotting his next move in the NFL. After accepting his Hall of Fame induction and hosting various TV shows, Manning is now looking at buying the Denver Broncos.

Manning finished his career in the mile-high city as he took the Broncos to two Superbowls and won an MVP award. Manning has stepped away from the nuts-and-bolts side of the game, however, and may now feel the time is right.

Could Peyton Manning buy the Broncos?

The Broncos are up for sale due to the sad death of influential owner Pat Bowlen. The Broncos won two Superbowls under Mr Bowlen's stewardship. A third championship came to Colorado in 2015-16. Sadly Bowlen had Alzheimer's by that point, and he passed away a few years later.

His wife, Anne Bowlen, said she wouldn't be the long-time owner of the Broncos. Moreover, the rest of her family can't decide who should run the team and how they should run it. Consequently, the Broncos are up for sale.

Confident analysts believe the team's worth to be about $4 billion. The Broncos are one of the banner franchises in the NFL, and they have a loyal fanbase and a world-class stadium.

Some outlets have linked billionaire Jeff Bezos with the Broncos. The Amazon magnate could be looking to diversify his portfolio by entering the sports arena. Rapper Jay Z is already involved in sports, principally in the NBA and NASCAR.

Manning is the most famous quarterback in NFL history. He is a five-time MVP, two-time Superbowl winner, and he still resides in Denver. People have linked Manning's name to various front office jobs and commentary roles for a long time.

The Sherrif will need to bring several influential investors on board. However, that shouldn't be a problem. Throughout his career, Manning has built partnerships with people inside the NFL and outside businesses.

Denver Broncos fans would welcome Manning if he became the new principal owner. The Hall of Famer loves the Broncos, and he loves football. That is evident in Manning's Detail show and the Monday Night Manning-cast.

The Bowlen's would hope that the next owner has the same passion for Denver and the Broncos as they do. Peyton Manning fits the bill. We've seen Michael Jordan go back to Carolina to own an NBA team. Investors, businesses, and fans would jump on the Manning train in an instant. The NFL would also be delighted if it welcomed one of its legendary players into the ownership club.

