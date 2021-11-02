Peyton Manning to become Broncos owner? Former QB addresses rumors

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning seems to be everywhere. In his playing days, he was on multiple commercials at a time with his famous "Chicken Parm" jingles and now he has "Peyton's Places" on ESPN+ and the "Manningcast," the alternate Monday Night Football show on ESPN2. Lately, Manning's name has even been associated with ownership of an NFL franchise.

Denver Broncos ownership is in turmoil. Owner Pat Bowlen put the team in trust for his family when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Since his passing in 2019, his children have been entrusted in a legal battle to determine who should be the primary owner of the Broncos. If they don't reach an agreement soon, the team could be sold in 2022.

And, of course, Peyton Manning's name has been listed among the prospects who might want to buy in.

Peyton Manning dismisses ownership rumors

The Denver Broncos inducted quarterback Peyton Manning into the organization's "Ring of Fame." Manning was asked about rumors that he would be interested in being part of an ownership group to buy the Denver Broncos.

While Manning did say that he had been asked if he would be interested in NFL ownership, he said he would not be doing so anytime soon. Peyton Manning then discussed his current home life, which includes living in the Denver area and participating in his children's sports and activities.

Manning can also host "Manningcast" from his home in Denver and attend every Broncos home game, making it a very convenient situation. He explained:

"Even if I'm offered an opportunity, I haven't decided if I would even do it. I actually like what I'm doing now. I get to stay close to the game. ... I get to coach [son] Marshall's flag football team, I went to a doubleheader softball game to see [daughter] Mosley play. I'm just taking everything on a one year at a time basis, next year who knows how I'll feel. ... But I'll always be a part of the Broncos, I'll say that."

Manning, who won his second Super Bowl with the Broncos, also said that he is interested in who could potentially buy the Denver Broncos because he cares about the organization. He joked that he doesn't have $3 billion in his pocket to make a run at ownership:

"Certainly, there's some people who have called me and said 'Hey, what do you think is going to happen with the Broncos? Are you going to try to own the team?' I keep looking for that $3 billion in my pocket, I can't find it, I think it's in a hidden account somewhere. That's not really on my radar.

