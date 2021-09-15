3 Best moments from Eli and Peyton Manning's new Monday Night Football show

If there was ever something that was missing from broadcasting, it's definitely Eli and Peyton Manning. ESPN has decided to put the two brothers together for a new Monday Night Football show.

Eli and Peyton will be together every Monday, giving reactions and play-by-play analysis of every Monday night contest. The duo had their first show together when the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders battled it out.

What took ESPN so long to add the brothers?

ESPN has wanted to target a show with Peyton Manning since his retirement in 2015. The network may have been waiting until Eli followed suit. Eli Manning announced his retirement earlier this year, and at long last, the brothers are finally broadcasting together.

Eli and Peyton will be watching every MNF game for the next 3 seasons, totaling 30 games. If last night's show was any indication of how this show will go, expect the brothers to immediately be signed to a new deal. Here are the top 3 funniest moments from the Monday Night Football show.

Peyton Manning as Jon Gruden

Peyton Manning is quite the character. He shocked the world with his hilarity on Saturday Night Live and even found his way to roasting Rob Lowe on the Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe. Now we get to see Peyton's impressions.

“I've always wanted to play Jon Gruden. This is what Jon Gruden is saying to Derek Carr in the headset.”



The Manning brothers showing us what the pre-snap conversation is like on ESPN2 and @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/76TK8aRPMw — ESPN (@espn) September 14, 2021

Peyton hilariously played the part of Coach Jon Gruden, while Eli took on the part of Derek Carr. Of course, the language will sound wacky to those who aren't familiar with signal calling, but the fact that Peyton put on his Gruden costume was hilarious.

Eli roasts Peyton at every turn

There's nothing better than brotherly love, especially with the roasting that comes with being brothers. Eli has always taken a shot at his older brother, usually getting the best of him with his witty banter.

Peyton Manning's forehead has been a long-standing joke in the NFL and Eli goes right for the jugular, reigniting a joke that has gone viral and turned into a meme for many years. The best part is that Ray Lewis has called in and is now laughing alongside the rest of the viewers at home.

Special guest stars

Eli and Peyton are NFL stars in their own right, but the show has seen fit to allow legendary athletes to call in and join the telecast. Some notable names from last night's show were Ray Lewis, Russel Wilson, and Charles Barkley.

“is this dude gonna overthrow everybody all night long?”



😂😂🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/Vg2Wf6ToWf — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 14, 2021

Barkley is known to be a character on his own NBA show, often taking barbs at Shaquille O'Neal. Barkley has now seen fit to call out the passing of Derek Carr and Eli laughs at Barkley's own commentary.

The Monday Night Show with Eli and Peyton has delivered on all aspects. Allowing the brothers to take shots at one another and react to the game in real-time, giving their expert opinions and breaking down the plays of each team. This is definitely one broadcast that will be welcome for years to come.

