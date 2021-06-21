Tom Brady vs Eli Manning: Who had the last laugh? 

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning reignited the family's long-running rivalry with Tom Brady earlier this week with some dad jokes on Father’s Day. The younger Manning brother may be the only NFL player on the planet who can say he got the better of Tom Brady.

In a video with former Giants teammate Shaun O’Hara, the pair exchanged dad jokes to celebrate Father's Day on the team's official social media accounts.

Eli pokes fun at the NFL GOAT, Tom Brady

Eli Manning couldn't resist taking a shot at Brady when he asked, “What is Tom Brady’s favorite wine?” To this, he answered in a high-pitched voice, flailing his arms up and down, “I can’t beat the Giants!”

Shaun O’Hara laughed and responded, “You can’t throw it and catch it,” imitating Tom Brady’s supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, who was once caught on video yelling at a heckling fan, “My husband cannot (expletive) throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time.”

After Manning repeated O’Hara’s response, he added, “That’s not really a joke, it’s kind of very true.”

While Eli Manning had some fun at Brady’s expense, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has had considerable success against the Manning brothers.

Tom Brady vs Peyton Manning

AFC Championship - New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

The two legendary quarterbacks have faced each other 17 times in the NFL. Tom Brady has a dominating 11-6 record over the older Manning brother and will go down in NFL history as the more vaunted quarterback.

Five-time MVP Peyton Manning does, however, hold a 3-2 advantage in postseason games, beating Tom Brady twice in AFC Championship games. Peyton also defeated Brady in their "Golf Match" in 2019.

Tom Brady vs Eli Manning

New England Patriots v New York Giants

As Tom Brady continues to troll Aaron Rodgers about last season's NFC Championship game, there’s one former NFL player smiling to himself, knowing he’s not going to be the butt of any Brady jokes - Eli Manning.

Eli Manning holds a 3-2 win record over Brady and is the only man who can say he beat Tom Brady in two Super Bowls.

Manning led the New York Giants to victory at Super Bowl XLII, defeating the previously unbeaten Patriots 17-14 in an enthralling showdown. The Giants QB was crowned the Super Bowl MVP for his performance.

Four years later, Manning and the Giants did it again, beating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots at Super Bowl XLVI 21-17 in another classic championship game. Eli was once again named Super Bowl MVP.

Eli continues to have the last laugh

Tom Brady recently admitted that he would trade two of his Super Bowl rings for the perfect 19-0 season, to which Eli Manning had the perfect response.

It's crazy to think that without the Manning brothers, Tom Brady could have had 11 Super Bowl rings. Eli Manning may not make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he will always have bragging rights over Tom Brady.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha