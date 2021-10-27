"Gonna keep it PG here" - Peyton Manning trolls brother Eli and Saints QB Jameis Winston on Manningcast

Peyton and Eli Manning's "Manningcast" version of Monday Night Football has been a huge success, to say the least.

The broadcast features the two brothers talking about Monday night's football game in real-time with virtual guests. So far this season, they have hosted the likes of Rob Gronkowski, Brett Favre and LeBron James.

During Monday night's telecast, Drew Brees was a guest to talk about his former New Orleans Saints team as they took on the Seattle Seahawks. As the game went on, it was a comment by Peyton Manning that had Eli and Drew laughing at the expense of the younger Manning brother.

Earlier in the "Manningcast" episode for Week 7, before Drew Brees was a guest, the brothers hosted former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch. During Lynch's visit, he accidentally (yet hilariously) dropped an f-bomb live on air, for which Eli later apologized.

Fast forward to Drew Brees being on the telecast an hour or so later. The three watched Saints quarterback Jameis Winston get sacked and as he sat on the bench, Peyton made a reference to reading Winston's lips on the sidelines.

Here's what Peyton said about reading Jameis Winston's lips as he was on the sidelines:

"I think I read lips too. I think I saw Jameis saying 'I [blanked] up.' I'm not gonna pull a Marshawn or an Eli, I'm gonna keep it PG here. We've had some problems."

The first reference was of Marshawn coming on earlier in the show and dropping the f-bomb. The second reference was about his brother Eli flipping a double bird salute during the Cowboys-Eagles Monday night football game earlier in the season.

Needless to say, the Manning brothers as well as Drew Brees each had a good laugh over Peyton's comments.

Tom Brady was also a guest on the Week 7 Manningcast

The "Manningcast" for Week 7 was full of celebrity guests, including Tom Brady. His visit also caused quite a comedic commotion as he had this to say about NFL defensive players:

"Have you been to some of those defensive meeting rooms? I mean you wonder why they play defense, and after about two minutes you go 'Yep, they could never be an offensive player, so...'"

"Defense is kind of like a dog chasing a car. Just get the guy with the ball."

With guests, hosts, and commentary like we've had this season, here's to hoping that the NFL does the right thing and brings back "Manningcast" next season as well.

Edited by Piyush Bisht