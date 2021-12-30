Davante Adams sounds off alarm bells regarding his Packers future

Green Bay Packers All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams made some interesting comments regarding his future in the NFL. In a press conference earlier in the week, Adams mentioned how his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, will play a key role in his decisions about his future:

“You know, I'm playing with the best quarterback to play the game. It's not like, you know, there's nothing other than, you know, me just having a connection built up with my guy and playing a certain way. You know, so that there's that expectation, there's that friendship built up in it, there's, you know, there's a lot that goes into. So, you know, obviously, to a certain extent, it won't be the end all, be all, but it'll definitely be something that I'm monitoring and paying attention to, to see where you know, where his head is at, you know, after all of this.”

Packers beat writer for the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Ryan Wood, noted that Rodgers and his future won't be "the end all, be all" for Adams:

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood Davante Adams says it won't be "the end all, be all," but he acknowledges Aaron Rodgers' future with #Packers will be a determining factor in his decision to re-sign for 2022 or not. Davante Adams says it won't be "the end all, be all," but he acknowledges Aaron Rodgers' future with #Packers will be a determining factor in his decision to re-sign for 2022 or not.

Adams continues on about his relationship with Rodgers:

“But one thing to answer, the first part of it, one thing that we both do a great job with, that we talked about a lot this year, is just kind of making the main thing, the main thing, and just really, really enjoying the time that we do have with our teammates, and it's something that we've started to talk about more, because we all get older, man, you know, it's a business on top of that, so, so a lot of stuff that goes into whether or not I'm back here, whether or not he's back here.”

Matt Schneidman, the Green Bay Packers' beat writer for The Athletic, gave this great stat on Adams:

It’s a real possibility he one day dons a gold jacket: Davante Adams has 11 more TD catches than anyone else over the last six seasons. More catches than anyone, too, and he’ll probably have more receiving yards than any WR in that span by season’s end.It’s a real possibility he one day dons a gold jacket: theathletic.com/3041296/2021/1… Davante Adams has 11 more TD catches than anyone else over the last six seasons. More catches than anyone, too, and he’ll probably have more receiving yards than any WR in that span by season’s end.It’s a real possibility he one day dons a gold jacket: theathletic.com/3041296/2021/1…

Aaron Rodgers' future set to play big role

Rodgers and Adams have been teammates since Adams was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. In 106 games together, the three-time MVP quarterback and All-Pro wide receiver have connected for 605 receptions, 7,399 receiving yards and 68 touchdowns.

The 68 touchdowns are the most thrown by Rodgers to any receiver in his career. Here's one of the connections here:

Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL Could Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams possibly have made this look any easier 🐐🐐 Could Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams possibly have made this look any easier 🐐🐐 https://t.co/h8zsnZTEnj

Adams is fifth in Packers history in receiving yards with 7,930 and second in receptions with 652. One thing that is clear is how their relationship is just as fruitful on the field as off of it, as Adams mentions here:

“And I've been in four NFC Championship games. And it's a new team every year. So at this point, you know, I'm just, I'm just trying to enjoy it and just go play football, and kind of like what Aaron said, just savor these moments, just because you never know what will happen."

