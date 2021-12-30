Aaron Rodgers calls out NFL authorities over "two-class" COVID policy for vaccinated and unvaccinated players

Aaron Rodgers has once again landed himself on the controversial side of things when it comes to how the NFL handles the situation of COVID-19 among players.

Rodgers went on The Pat McAfee Show again to express his feelings about how the league treats unvaccinated players. He called the NFL's handling of COVID-19 testing a "two-class" system.

The science is there for all to see. It appears that all people, whether they are vaccinated or not, can catch COVID as there are plenty of positive tests that seem to be rampant among NFL players and staff as of late. Rodgers has once again made his opinion known on the subject.

Aaron Rodgers belives there shouldn't be different treatment among unvaccinated and vaccinated players

Aaron Rodgers' opinion on COVID-19 should be taken with a grain of salt after he lied about being vaccinated, causing the league to come down on those who have lied or possibly used fake vaccination cards as in the case of Antonio Brown. However, he does have a bit of a point when it comes to how unvaccinated players are being tested more frequently.

#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "Vaccinated people & unvaccinated people are testing positive for Covid.. the facts of whatever science we're using here & it's changing all the time doesn't really back up having a 2 class system" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "Vaccinated people & unvaccinated people are testing positive for Covid.. the facts of whatever science we're using here & it's changing all the time doesn't really back up having a 2 class system" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/BOHo6zzt07

Unvaccinated players being given the designation of "super spreaders" don't necessarily hold much water when teams that are collectively mostly vaccinated still find variants of COVID making their way into their camps. Especially the new Omicron variant. So how do teams truly protect themselves?

Rodgers believes that treating players that have not gotten their vaccine shouldn't be treated any differently, especially considering that both unvaccinated and vaccinated players can contract covid. There shouldn't be a "two class" system, meaning different treatment for those who have not gotten vaccinated. Now, the idea behind testing players without the vaccine is truly just a way to offer them more protection should they catch COVID. The virus is still unpredictable, so naturally, teams want all the players and staff involved to be as safe as possible.

It just seems that both parties involved can just as easily catch and spread the virus, which is the case as teams have been getting hit hard with COVID-19. Some teams have even had upwards of 25 players remain out due to being on the COVID/reserve list. Only a few games have been postponed this season as a result of COVID outbreaks.

Whether or not Aaron Rodgers is right about the spread of COVID, his opinions on the matter are sure to rile up people.

