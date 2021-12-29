"Really thankful to be here" - Aaron Rodgers hints at extending his stay at Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers has flirted with the idea of leaving the Green Bay Packers even before the 2021 NFL season started. The veteran quarterback has been vocal about his desire to take up new challenges elsewhere. Rodgers' frustration was down to the Packers organization's decision-making and his shaky relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Cut to Week 16 in December, the Packers and Rodgers have emerged as the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season. Nobody really knew how the 2021 season would pan out for the Packers, who were in a similar situation last season. They brought back the same roster and everything just clicked once again.

Aaron Rodgers to stay at Green Bay Packers in 2022?

As bizarre as it sounds, Rodgers could still leave the Packers at the end of the season. Despite being the MVP and Super Bowl favorite, Rodgers and the Packers may part ways this offseason. The uncertainty around the quarterback's future still looms large with the Denver Broncos as the frontrunners to land Rodgers.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Aaron Rodgers to @ErinAndrews after tonight’s game: “I have a lot of blessings here in Green Bay and I’m really thankful to be here.” Aaron Rodgers to @ErinAndrews after tonight’s game: “I have a lot of blessings here in Green Bay and I’m really thankful to be here.”

Rodgers threw for three touchdowns and no turnovers in an impressive 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Rodgers completed 71% of his 34 throws against the Browns for 202 yards, while Mayfield was sacked five times. The gulf in quality was for everyone to see.

In a candid chat with sideline reporter Erin Andrews, Rodgers spoke about his record-setting night in Green Bay and how happy he was with the organization's support. He said:

"This was the first week that the toe felt really good. So I was disappointed to get stepped on and just kind of set it right back to where it was a few weeks ago. But that's just the way it goes. It wasn't on purpose. It's frustrating, but we got the win."

Rodgers also surpassed franchise legend Brett Favre's record for most touchdown passes. He leads the list with 445 throws.

“It’s a lot of touchdowns,” Rodgers added. I’m very fortunate to have played with the guys I’ve played with, coached by the men I was coached by over the years. I have so much respect and gratitude for this game. I appreciate Brett (Favre) with the shoutout, I got to sit behind a legend for three years and see what greatness looked like first-hand. And that’s an experience that changed my life forever. I’m so fortunate to be able to play here in this stadium with these fans and this great organization for the last 17 years. It’s a longevity record but it’s one that I’m proud of.”

The stadium echoed the chants of “MVP! MVP!” during Rodgers' sideline interview, further expressing their love for the legendary quarterback.

“This is what it’s all about — Christmas night at Lambeau,” Rodgers told Andrews. “Like I said last week, where would you rather be? It’s a special place and I’m eternally blessed and I don’t lose sight of that. I think that’s the most important thing is as you get older having that perspective of living a life, counting your blessings not the things you don’t have. And I have a lot of blessings here in Green Bay and I’m really thankful to be here.”

Also Read Article Continues below

The trade saga at the start of the season led many to admit that Rodgers won't continue in Green Bay. But looking at the way the signal-caller has performed and expressed his true feelings, analysts and fans are now almost certain that Rodgers will stay in Green Bay beyond 2022.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar