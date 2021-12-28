NFL insider backs Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams to play for Denver Broncos in 2022

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams will be on every NFL team's radar this offseason, with the quarterback-receiver duo expected to leave the Green Bay Packers in 2022. Several NFL teams have already expressed interest in luring Rodgers and Adams, albeit separately. One team in particular is reported to be leading the race to at least sign Rodgers next year.

The Denver Broncos have emerged as the frontrunners to land the star quarterback as change is expected at the ownership level as well. It is also believed that teams chasing Rodgers could take advantage of Adams' contract situation with the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams tipped to join the Denver Broncos

The Broncos' NFL season is almost over after Sunday's 17-13 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. They are mathematically out of the playoffs for a sixth consecutive year. Vic Fangio's side's inability to get the ball to wide receivers this season has raised questions around team chemistry. After all, the Broncos boast a highly-talented receivers group with players like Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. A quarterback upgrade could potentially solve all the issues.

The good news is that change is expected in the offensive department with the possibility of bringing in star players. Legendary quarterback and former Broncos star Peyton Manning's name was brought up as a potential buyer. Regardless of who the next owner will be, the general manager and other members of the organization are expecting a franchise quarterback in 2022. Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock's shortcomings could speed up the process.

That brings us to Rodgers' reported desire to leave Green Bay in search of a new challenge. Despite producing stellar performances and being in contention to win the Super Bowl, the Packers quarterback could still join a new team in 2022.

The Broncos are tipped to make moves for both Rodgers and Adams to become a legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2022, per NBC Sports' Peter King. He wrote:

"I would love to see Aaron Rodgers, who was so happy and content and grateful Saturday after the 24-22 win over Cleveland, stay in Green Bay in 2022 and be a lifelong Packer. But more than that, Rodgers has kept his word, from what he told me and others during training camp. He promised to be where his feet are. This is a media-crazed league, and it’s clear Rodgers has practiced all season what he preached when he got to camp last summer. He sounds like a man who loves where he is."

The NFL insider further suggested that Denver should pursue All-Pro wide receiver Adams first and then push to acquire Rodgers. He added:

"Denver could use a good chunk of its $49 million in 2022 cap space to reach a long-term agreement with free-agent wide receiver Davante Adams of the Packers."

The Packers would get significant compensation if Rodgers leaves in the postseason. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 if he decides to stay for another year in Green Bay, something the Packers will not entertain as they would only receive a third-round pick in 2023.

The Broncos could benefit massively from the situation in Green Bay. Denver could possibly start their rebuild with Rodgers and Adams.

