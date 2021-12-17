NFL Rumors: Colin Cowherd knows the best landing spot for Aaron Rodgers in 2022

Aaron Rodgers' future was a hot topic at the start of the season following his reported differences with the Green Bay Packers organization. Nearly 15 weeks later, the rumors surrounding his next destination are still making headlines.

Rodgers eventually ended up staying in Green Bay, but many fans and analysts believe that won't be the case next year. After a long battle before the start of the season, both Rodgers and the Packers came to an agreement to continue working together. One of the reasons Rodgers agreed to stay put was due to the assurances the Packers gave him to leave Green Bay if he wanted to after the 2021 NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: Will star QB leave Packers despite great progress?

Rodgers is having a brilliant season with the Packers despite the niggling toe injury that has kept him out of one game in the regular season so far. He is healthy and in red-hot form and yet, there is a possibility that the star quarterback could join a new team in 2022.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



"There's only one place for that. It's the Denver Broncos." — If Aaron Rodgers leaves Green Bay, he has to be the missing piece..."There's only one place for that. It's the Denver Broncos." — @ColinCowherd If Aaron Rodgers leaves Green Bay, he has to be the missing piece..."There's only one place for that. It's the Denver Broncos." — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/1UcUvg51P8

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd had an interesting take on the Rodgers situation on the latest episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd. He said:

Russini reported this morning that the word around the league is that Aaron Rodgers is destined to leave Green Bay and a Super Bowl won’t matter. To get Aaron Rodgers, I would guess you’re going to have to give the Packers three or four first round picks, a second-round pick, and maybe a player or two. So wherever Aaron goes he has to be the ‘final piece’, the ‘missing piece’, and there’s one place for that – it’s DENVER, that’s it.

Cowherd also stated that the Packers don't want him in the NFC as the only way they meet is in the Super Bowl.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "The toe was definitely hurting after the game Sunday.. it's not gonna be a problem & it's not gonna stop me from playing" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "The toe was definitely hurting after the game Sunday.. it's not gonna be a problem & it's not gonna stop me from playing" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/CVuByHnU5Y

Rodgers' potential move to the Broncos does make a lot of sense. Denver has a solid offensive unit to support the 2020 NFL MVP and with a stoic defense, the Broncos could emerge as Super Bowl contenders next year.

Cowherd added how Denver fits the bill perfectly:

"They have good corners, the best rookie corner in the league, two good tight ends, two good running backs, a good left tackle, they have an edge rusher, they have receivers… they have all of the things you need and most of them are young and not getting paid a ton yet. They are Tampa of 2020 before Tom got there. All Tampa had to do was upgrade the offensive line, and great quarterbacks simultaneously elevate your offensive line. Denver is the only place that could give up multiple picks. Tight ends, backs, wide receivers, rush ends, corners – Denver is ready to go.

Notably, Rodgers was reportedly upset with the Packers' decision-making over the last few years. He didn't expect the front office to keep him in the dark over recruitment and team building. The Packers also couldn't offer receiving help to Rodgers apart from Davante Adams, who was picked in 2014.

Denver, on the other hand, will try to build a winning team around Rodgers. If the Broncos convince Rodgers to join the project, Denver fans could possibly start dreaming about the Super Bowl title.

