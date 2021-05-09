What led to the Aaron Rodgers' split with Green Bay? A timeline of the events

The biggest story in the world of sports over the last few weeks has been the one about Aaron Rodgers. Here is a look at what has gone down leading up to the split between the star player and his franchise.

Brett Favre Drafted: April 21, 1991

The Aaron Rodgers story really started with Brett Favre. On this day, Brett Favre was drafted by the Green Bay Packers.

1993-1998

Brett Favre's career took off during this time. During this stretch, the Green Bay Packers are in the playoffs every season. The Packers reach two Super Bowls. They win one in 1996 and lose one in 1997 to John Elway and the Denver Broncos.

2001-2004

After a few down-seasons, Brett Favre's career goes on another playoff stretch. This time, however, there are no Super Bowl appearances.

Aaron Rodgers Drafted: April 25, 2005

Aaron Rodgers is drafted and proceed to sit behind Brett Favre for the next three years.

Jed York recalls an awkward conversation he had with Aaron Rodgers years after the 49ers passed on the QB in the 2005 NFL Draft

January 20, 2008

Brett Favre's last playoff appearance and pass as a Green Bay Packer.

September 8, 2008

Aaron Rodgers defeats Minnesota Vikings in first start. His next few years will be Mahomes-esque.

2009

The Green Bay Packers lose in the Wild Card round in their first playoff appearance with Aaron Rodgers.

2010

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers make a miraculous run at the Super Bowl after landing in the last playoff spot at 10-6. Aaron Rodgers wins his only Super Bowl.

2011-2016

The Packers make the playoffs every year, but the story is essentially the same. Aaron Rodgers ends up doing most of the heavy lifting and the roster lets him down. In one year, there is a botched onside kick against the Seattle Seahawks. In others, the defense lets him down.

2017-2018

Aaron Rodgers suffers injuries in both seasons and the team struggles to earn ins without him. The team finishes at 7-9 in 2017 and 6-9-1 in 2018. Rodgers is displeased with his surrounding cast and has the best proof he is going to get.

January 7, 2018

Brian Gutekunst is hired as the next general manager of the Green Bay Packers.

December 2, 2018

After losing to bottom-tier Arizona Cardinals team during a rebuild, the Packers fire Head Coach Mike McCarthy. Rodgers has been frustrated with McCarthy's playcalls in critical situations for several years at this point and is pleased with the news.

January 19, 2020

The Green Bay Packers fall in ugly fashion to the San Francisco 49ers, who ran the ball on seemingly every play of the game and Rodgers' surrounding cast are helpless while attempting to stop it.

Jordan Love

Jordan Love Drafted: NFL Draft of 2020

The Green Bay Packers draft Jordan Love going against Aaron Rodgers' suggestion. The Packers' plan is to repeat what they did with Rodgers and have Jordan Love sit for a few years before taking over. Rodgers is unhappy with the decision.

January 2021

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers fall in their second consecutive NFC Championship game, this time to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The tipping point in the game is a blown coverage on a deep pass on an essential hail mary at the end of the first half. The rest of the game goes poorly for the Packers and ends in ugly fashion. Aaron Rodgers wins the MVP.

NFL Draft of 2021

Aaron Rodgers drops the bomb on Draft weekend that he wants out of Green Bay. The Broncos, Raiders, and 49ers are the top options for Rodgers. The 49ers draft Trey Lance, thus taking them out of contention.

Today

Aaron Rodgers is in limbo and entertaining the idea of sitting out if not traded. Rodgers' recent stint as a T.V. show host looms as a possible factor in what he does next.

NFL insider Adam Schefter went on the OG show to clear a few things up about the Aaron Rodgers & the Packers story..



He confirmed Aaron & his team did NOT leak the story & DID NOT want to go public. Schefty himself chose to release the story on Draft day