What led to the Aaron Rodgers' split with Green Bay? A timeline of the events

The biggest story in the world of sports over the last few weeks has been the one about Aaron Rodgers. Here is a look at what has gone down leading up to the split between the star player and his franchise.
Brett Favre Drafted: April 21, 1991
The Aaron Rodgers story really started with Brett Favre. On this day, Brett Favre was drafted by the Green Bay Packers.
1993-1998
Brett Favre's career took off during this time. During this stretch, the Green Bay Packers are in the playoffs every season. The Packers reach two Super Bowls. They win one in 1996 and lose one in 1997 to John Elway and the Denver Broncos.
2001-2004
After a few down-seasons, Brett Favre's career goes on another playoff stretch. This time, however, there are no Super Bowl appearances.
Aaron Rodgers Drafted: April 25, 2005
Aaron Rodgers is drafted and proceed to sit behind Brett Favre for the next three years.
January 20, 2008
Brett Favre's last playoff appearance and pass as a Green Bay Packer.
September 8, 2008
Aaron Rodgers defeats Minnesota Vikings in first start. His next few years will be Mahomes-esque.
2009
The Green Bay Packers lose in the Wild Card round in their first playoff appearance with Aaron Rodgers.
2010
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers make a miraculous run at the Super Bowl after landing in the last playoff spot at 10-6. Aaron Rodgers wins his only Super Bowl.
2011-2016
The Packers make the playoffs every year, but the story is essentially the same. Aaron Rodgers ends up doing most of the heavy lifting and the roster lets him down. In one year, there is a botched onside kick against the Seattle Seahawks. In others, the defense lets him down.
2017-2018
Aaron Rodgers suffers injuries in both seasons and the team struggles to earn ins without him. The team finishes at 7-9 in 2017 and 6-9-1 in 2018. Rodgers is displeased with his surrounding cast and has the best proof he is going to get.
January 7, 2018
Brian Gutekunst is hired as the next general manager of the Green Bay Packers.
December 2, 2018
After losing to bottom-tier Arizona Cardinals team during a rebuild, the Packers fire Head Coach Mike McCarthy. Rodgers has been frustrated with McCarthy's playcalls in critical situations for several years at this point and is pleased with the news.
January 19, 2020
The Green Bay Packers fall in ugly fashion to the San Francisco 49ers, who ran the ball on seemingly every play of the game and Rodgers' surrounding cast are helpless while attempting to stop it.
Jordan Love Drafted: NFL Draft of 2020
The Green Bay Packers draft Jordan Love going against Aaron Rodgers' suggestion. The Packers' plan is to repeat what they did with Rodgers and have Jordan Love sit for a few years before taking over. Rodgers is unhappy with the decision.
January 2021
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers fall in their second consecutive NFC Championship game, this time to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The tipping point in the game is a blown coverage on a deep pass on an essential hail mary at the end of the first half. The rest of the game goes poorly for the Packers and ends in ugly fashion. Aaron Rodgers wins the MVP.
NFL Draft of 2021
Aaron Rodgers drops the bomb on Draft weekend that he wants out of Green Bay. The Broncos, Raiders, and 49ers are the top options for Rodgers. The 49ers draft Trey Lance, thus taking them out of contention.
Today
Aaron Rodgers is in limbo and entertaining the idea of sitting out if not traded. Rodgers' recent stint as a T.V. show host looms as a possible factor in what he does next.