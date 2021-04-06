Aaron Rodgers' reaction suggests he had an incredible time hosting Jeopardy

Aaron Rodgers is having a blast hosting the game show Jeopardy. He's been a big fan of the show and always wanted to host it one day. What the Packers quarterback didn't expect was the answer he received from one of the contestants on the show.

Aaron Rodgers told ESPN about his experience as the Jeopardy host. Rodgers had this to say about the preparation heading into hosting the show.

"I watched hours and hours of episodes, Luckily Netflix has a few seasons, and I went back to DVR. But I had to watch from a different perspective from an Alex perspective. I couldn't watch it as a fan anymore."

Rodgers went on to tell ESPN:

"I took pages and pages and pages of notes. I wrote down every affirmative that he said to any type of clue. I wrote down how he would respond if they didn't get it right. I wrote down beat points of the show. I wrote down all the different ways he would take it to break. I wrote down the stuff that he said coming out of break. Literally, I studied for this like no other. I wanted to absolutely just crush it."

One thing that Aaron Rodgers couldn't prepare for is the answer that one contestant gave during one of the questions.

How did Aaron Rodgers react to the Jeopardy contestants answer?

Jeopardy answer that blew up the Internet

Aaron Rodgers knew that the contestant was writing something that he was unsure about sharing with the Packers quarterback. Rodgers told ESPN this about the situation.

"Just wait until you see the first show and what the returning champion wrote, and then think about me standing at the podium watching and this will make sense when you see what he wrote and I’m watching him write this down.”

“For about 25 seconds, I’m watching him write this, and he thinks about the answer and says ‘F— it,’ basically, ‘I’m going to write this answer,’ which, probably one of the viral moments of my two weeks will be his response, which is taking a shot at something that happened to us late in the season.”

Little did Aaron Rodgers and the contestant know that this answer has brought a huge reaction on social media. Let's take a look at all the reactions that came along with the hilarious answer a Jeopardy contestant gave Rodgers.

Early look: a contestant’s answer during Final Jeopardy: “Who decided to kick that field goal?”



Aaron Rodgers takes it in stride: “That is a great question.”



