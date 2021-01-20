NFL: How many Super Bowl rings does Aaron Rodgers have?

Aaron Rodgers has had quite an impressive journey this season.The Green Bay Packers earned a decisive win in the NFL Divisional Round when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams. Rodgers is possibly on his way to another Super Bowl, and he has the chance to win another ring. It's worth noting that the legendary quarterback has only won one Super Bowl in his career.

Rodgers first entered into the league as the backup to legendary quarterback Brett Favre. Three years later, Rodgers took the starting job, and he brought a Super Bowl win to the Packers just two seasons after that.

As the 2010 NFL season progressed, Rodgers gained momentum, and by NFL Week 13, he emerged as one of the league's top quarterbacks. With an impressive win over the San Francisco 49ers, Rodgers proved his doubters wrong, and he won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award.

Like any champion, the Packers faced a major obstacle when Rodgers suffered a concussion that took him out of the regular season finale. The injury broke his streak of 45 consecutive starts, which tied for the second-longest run in the franchise's history.

Aaron Rodgers returned from this injury, and the 10-6 Packers entered the playoffs hoping to win it all. The team shocked the world when it won three straight road playoff games. Finally, in Super Bowl XLV, the Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers to give Rodgers his first (and only) ring. Rodgers led his team to victory by throwing three touchdowns in this thrilling game.

On this day in 2011: The #Packers defeated the Steelers, 31-25, to win Super Bowl XLV 🏆



📸: https://t.co/Q9ns3YH3X1 pic.twitter.com/kTtgBHLM8W — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 6, 2018

In 2011, Aaron Rodgers had a phenomenal season, and the Packers entered the playoffs with a remarkable 15-1 record. Rodgers was named the Most Valuable Player in the NFL, and his 2011 season is considered one of the best performances in the league's long history.

Aaron Rodgers 2011 MVP stats:



4,643 yards, 45 TDs, and 6 INTs.



Aaron Rodgers' pace in 2020:



4,506 yards, 48 TDs, and 4 INTs.



The man is on a mission, good luck to all who try stopping him. #GoPackGo #MVP pic.twitter.com/lUN1dNTVyT — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) November 11, 2020

The New York Giants upset the Packers in the playoffs, but Aaron Rodgers still proved that he was one of the best players in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers has a chance to win his second ring

By the time the 2020 NFL season started, ten years had passed since the Packers' win in the Super Bowl. But the Packers entered the season as the favorite to win their division, and they lived up to these expectations.

Once again, Aaron Rodgers' success led the Packers to greatness. He ended the regular season with 4,299 passing yards, 48 passing touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. Rodgers will likely win the MVP Award again. Led by their star quarterback, the Packers went 13-3.

#Packers Aaron Rodgers finishes with NFL-high 48 TD passes. He also eclipses his previous career high and team record of 45 (2011). #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/YtKsV9ChEh — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 4, 2021

As of this writing, Aaron Rodgers only has one Super Bowl ring. But the Packers are rolling, and if they can beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they'll clinch a spot in the Super Bowl. From there, Rodgers will have a chance to win his second Vince Lombardi Trophy.