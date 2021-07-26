NFL Trade Rumors: Why Aaron Rodgers staying put is massive for the Green Bay Packers 

The Aaron Rodgers saga has defined the 2021 offseason. Will the reigning MVP play for Green Bay in 2021? The story has been driving fans crazy. Fans of the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos have had it the worst, as rumors and speculation about a deal have only intensified over the last three months.

With training camp approaching and no deal in sight, it seems increasingly likely that Rodgers will be back in green this season. Here's why Green Bay fans should be rejoicing if that's the case.

Why Aaron Rodgers remaining in Green Bay is huge

No Jordan Love experiment

The comparison between a 2021 season led by Jordan Love and one led by Aaron Rodgers at the height of his game is quite something. Without Rodgers, Love would be a complete wild card getting his first NFL action. Usually, this leads to a bumpy season with barely a sniff of the playoffs. With Rodgers in play, the Packers go back to being one of the top teams in the NFC.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for GB this season, sources say. That is the expectation. Many factors at play, but with GM Brian Gutekunst saying he is “hopeful” for a positive outcome, there is a glimmer of optimism. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2021

Packers fans can forget about Jordan Love for another season in this case, if not longer.

Could set Rodgers up to play the rest of his career in Green Bay

This stunt has been a long, unpleasant and tense event for both sides. By the end of this, Rodgers will be exhausted.

Will he have the gumption to go through this rigmarole all over again? At this stage in his career? Mmm, the smart money would be against that happening.

By the time his contract is up, Rodgers' career will likely be running on fumes as a 41-year old quarterback.

Davante Adams will stick around

Davante Adams was openly questioning his future with the Green Bay Packers without Aaron Rodgers. However, with his star quarterback returning, Adams will likely stay put. Without Adams and Aaron Rodgers, the Packers would collapse like a house of cards. However, after a turbulent offseason, life returns to normal for the Green Bay Packers.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Green Bay Packers

That said, if Aaron Rodgers decides to open this particular can of worms in 2022, will Adams be willing to sign a new deal, considering his current deal expires at the end of 2021?

Another factor to consider is that Adams will be 30 and more likely to make more money on the open market than Green Bay is willing to shell out. That said, Packers fans should enjoy the fact that Adams will be around for 2021.

