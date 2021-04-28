2021 NFL Draft: When was the last time Green Bay Packers drafted a wide receiver in the first round? 

It's been a while since the Green Bay Packers drafted a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft. That last happened almost two decades ago, when the Green Bay Packers drafted a wide receiver in the first round of the 2002 NFL draft. They drafted Florida State receiver Javon Walker that year.

Let’s take a look at what has happened since 2002:

2005 - Aaron Rodgers was drafted by Packers at #24.

2007 - The first iPhone was released.

2010 - Instagram was created.

2015 - Star Wars: The Force Awakens hits theaters.

2021 - Tom Brady won his seventh Superbowl.

Javon Walker - The last WR picked in the first round by Green Bay Packers

Javon Walker

The 6' 3", 215-pound WR played 46 games and scored 22 TDs for the Packers in four seasons. Walker’s best season with the Green Bay Packers came in 2004. He was selected to the Pro Bowl after he recorded 1,382 receiving yards and scored 12 touchdowns.

Walker became just the fourth player in NFL history to have 100 yards receiving in each of his first two playoff games.

However, the wide receiver soon became embroiled in a contract dispute with the Green Bay Packers and left the franchise after the 2005 season. He went on to play for the Broncos, Raiders and Vikings before he retired in 2010.

Walker, who lives in Houston, competes in amateur bodybuilding competitions. He also spends his time working for a supplement company, invests in real estate and also runs a small chain of frozen yoghurt stores.

Green Bay Packers' plans in the 2021 NFL Draft

In the last NFL Draft, Packers fans thought that their team's long wait to draft a wide receiver in the first round would get over. But that was not the case, as the Packers management had other ideas.

Instead, much to the surprise of many, they picked Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, much to the dismay of the fans and the team's star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

After Aaron Rodgers his third MVP award, the Green Bay Packers could reward their quarterback by finally picking a wide receiver in the first round.

The Packers have the 29th pick in the draft, so they would probably have to move up to get one of the top three receivers. They could use the multiple picks they have in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds to put together a package to move up in the first round.

Adding Ja’Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle to their already stacked receiving group could help the Green Bay Packers finally make the Superbowl.

But if the past few years are anything to go by, I wouldn’t be holding my breath if I was a Green Bay Packers fan.