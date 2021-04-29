What channel is the NFL draft on? Day 1 TV Schedule, Channels and Live Stream details

It's the final countdown and the 2021 NFL Draft is only a day away. Day one is set to be a day to remember in NFL Draft history. There's a lot of rumors surfacing about picks in the first-round of this year's draft.

The first three picks in this year's draft are all but selected with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Trevor Lawrence, the New York Jets selecting Zach Wilson and San Francisco 49ers selecting Mac Jones. Atlanta's fourth overall pick is where the rumors begin in this year's draft. The Falcons have been contemplating whether they want to keep the number four pick or trade back.

The Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins are all looking content with their positions. Which brings us to the next team at number eight, the Carolina Panthers. Carolina just traded for Sam Darnold and could move back into the draft and get a quality player. This is where the New England Patriots come into play.

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are also interested in trading during the 2021 NFL Draft. New England have had their eyes on both Trey Lance and Justin Fields. It will be a surprise if the Patriots do not move up to select which ever quarterback is available.

The Denver Broncos just traded for Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday. It looks like they could be another team that will trade back in the draft. By acquiring Bridgewater, it's hard to believe that the Broncos will draft another quarterback. This points to all the signs the Broncos are either trading back or strengthening their defense.

With all the excitement happening with the top-10 picks in this year's draft. NFL fans are sitting on the edge of their seats waiting to see what time the draft starts, what channels they can watch it on, and the streaming options that are available.

Day 1 TV Schedule, Channels and Live Stream details for the NFL Draft 2021

2021 NFL Draft

April 29, 2021 the 2021 NFL Draft will kick off at 8pm EST live from Cleveland, Ohio. Here's the complete guide on how to watch the 2021 NFL Draft.

Date: April 29, 2021.

Time: 6 PM EST (NFL Draft Red Carpet).

First Round Start Time: 8 PM EST.

How to Watch: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network.

Streaming Options:

ESPN app

NFL app

FuboTV

Sling TV

YouTube TV

Verizon Fusio TV.

