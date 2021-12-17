"We got to figure out where everybody kind of stands" - Davante Adams hints at trade discussions with Aaron Rodgers for 2022 season

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is one of the NFL’s top players at his position. Him and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been great together since the team drafted Adams in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Fresno State.

Bill Huber @BillHuberSI

si.com/nfl/packers/ne… Davante Adams' caught Aaron Rodgers' record touchdown pass on Sunday. It was quite a feat by Rodgers and quite a route by Adams, which NFL star @ochocinco referenced earlier. Davante Adams' caught Aaron Rodgers' record touchdown pass on Sunday. It was quite a feat by Rodgers and quite a route by Adams, which NFL star @ochocinco referenced earlier.si.com/nfl/packers/ne…

Since 2014, Rodgers has connected with his All-Pro wide receiver for 64 touchdowns, the second-most Rodgers has thrown to a receiver in his career.

Read: "I'm a toe expert" - Rex Ryan's comment on Aaron Rodgers' toe injury forces Ryan Clark to walk out

That being said, Adams hinted at possible trade conversations with him and his three-time All-Pro quarterback for next season:

"You know we definitely talked and it hasn't been a whole lot of talk throughout the season just because both of us do better when we just lock in the moment enjoy our time. We're having a lot of fun this season, so obviously the offseason will determine a lot.”

The four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver further mentions the importance of knowing where all parties stand:

“So, we got to figure out where everybody kind of stands but I'm just at this point enjoying my time with my guy. We're all my guys going out there balling they're trying to get a ring and then you know, from that, we'll see what happens"

Will Adams Have Rodgers as his Quarterback in 2022?

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams

Rodgers is currently in year two of a four-year contract worth $134 million. In 2018, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback signed the deal, but the new contract details did not come into effect until last year. As a result, there were three years remaining on his contract, counting the 2021 season.

However, the deal is now one year less. Rodgers renegotiated the terms of his contract and made the 2023 season into a "void year." This has become a well-liked method for NFL general managers to free up cap space by moving player payments into years down the road.

Zack Kelberman @KelbermanNFL Of the two, forced to choose, would you prefer the #Broncos trade for Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson? Of the two, forced to choose, would you prefer the #Broncos trade for Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson?

That being said, Rodgers be a free agent by at least 2023 at age 40 but the Packers might move him this offseason because of his over $46 million dollar cap hit in 2022.

Aaron Rogers, has played his entire 17-year NFL career with the Packers and is second in franchise history in wins, passing yards and touchdown passes. In 2022, there is a good chance Rodgers will be playing elsewhere.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: Aaron Rodgers not happy with the internet over grilling of Chris Collinsworth for calling Packers QB "honest"

Edited by David Nyland

LIVE POLL Q. Will Aaron Rodgers be a Packer in 2022? Yes No 0 votes so far