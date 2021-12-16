Who is Aaron Rodgers' doppelganger? Packers QB lookalike's identity revealed

Aaron Rodgers is very likely to be the player that trended the most during this NFL season.

From his pre-season qualms over not having enough input in personnel decisions made by the Green Bay Packers team to misleading the public with comments saying he was "immunized" to trolling the media over having COVID toe, Aaron Rodgers has had quite a whirlwind of a season off the field.

But this past Sunday night, in a game against division rival Chicago Bears, Rodgers made news for something that (finally) wasn't cringeworthy.

Who is Aaron Rodgers' doppelganger?

This is Frank - Aaron Rodgers' doppelganger

During Sunday night's broadcast of the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears, the camera panned into the crowd and there he was...Aaron Rodgers...on the field as well as in the stands at the same time.

TPS @TotalProSports This fan looks like Aaron Rodgers more than Aaron Rodgers looks like Aaron Rodgers This fan looks like Aaron Rodgers more than Aaron Rodgers looks like Aaron Rodgers https://t.co/YyB1NWbIWy

Wait a minute. That's not Aaron over there with the scruffy beard and bewildered look that has come to light-heartedly represent the legendary quarterback?

No. That's actually Frank.

Frank is the name of the person that was initially thought to be purposely disguised to look like Aaron Rodgers. As it turns out, Frank is from Germany and just wanted to surprise his dad with a trip to the game.

"My father is a big fan of the Packers for many years. He never had the chance to go to Lambeau field," Frank said.

To the dismay of many, Frank isn't even a fan of the Packers:

"I think I might disappoint a lot of people who thought that maybe I am a big diehard fan, that I grew my hair and beard just to look like him. It was all coincidence."

Pardon My Take @PardonMyTake Aaron Rodgers sends this guy to his family events Aaron Rodgers sends this guy to his family events https://t.co/3hozW2OyHW

Frank said that his experience that night at Lambeau field was "legendary" and that it began as soon as he and his family arrived at the stadium.

"There were a lot of people that came for pictures," Frank said. "A few people bought me beers."

Although this attention is nothing compared to the attention that the real Aaron Rodgers receives, it was nice to see how a casual (or noncasual in this case) fan takes in the attention and brief adulation that was caused from Frank's appearance as a doppelganger.

In his weekly interview with The Pat McAfee Show, even Aaron Rodgers was impressed with his doppelganger's appearance.

"They found me in the stands. That was an astro-projection of my own body with a filled-in beard. Great beard by the way, really nice."

Here's to a job well done Frank...even if it was by mistake.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: Watch: "Been pretty one-sided" - Aaron Rodgers responds to Bears LB Robert Quinn mocking his belt celebration

Edited by LeRon Haire