Watch: "Been pretty one-sided" - Aaron Rodgers responds to Bears LB Robert Quinn mocking his belt celebration

Aaron Rodgers once again took care of business against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. He is now 22-5 against his rivals and the Green Bay Packers remain in the fight for the top spot in the NFC.

This primetime showdown between the Bears and Packers was actually competitive. Well, it was for the first half. Chicago held a 27-21 lead heading into halftime and Matt Nagy claimed to be having a lot of fun.

The Bears were feeling good in the first half and that led Robert Quinn to take down Rodgers and follow it up with a 'mock belt celebration' right in the quarterback's face. Rodgers was asked about this on Tuesday's Pat McAfee Show and had a humorous response.

"I really thought this was gonna go one or two ways. That it was not a good decision, like the narrative would be, somebody finally did the belt and backed it up and they got after us. It's been pretty one-sided though I think for the most part. I'm glad people aren't getting hurt doing it anymore but it's been pretty."

Rodgers is right in that it has been a pretty one-sided situation, in his favor, whenever someone mocks the belt.

#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "It has been pretty one sided when somebody does the belt.. I like Robert Quinn & he has had a phenomenal season" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "It has been pretty one sided when somebody does the belt.. I like Robert Quinn & he has had a phenomenal season" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/eC7dYJUNau

Aaron Rodgers discusses Robert Quinn and the belt celebration

Rodgers went on to discuss Quinn as a player and only had positive things to say.

"It's been pretty one-sided with the with that. But I like Robert Quinn, I enjoy competing against him. He's had a phenomenal season. He's got 13 and a half sacks or something like that. That's a Pro Bowl caliber season."

As it stands, Quinn is up to 14 sacks on the season with a month of play still to go. He is a bright spot on an otherwise frustrating Bears team to watch in 2021.

The best part of the exchange, however, was McAfee going through a list of all the failed times NFL defenders tried to mock Rodgers and his celebration.

Davante Adams @tae15adams Question….when has mocking the belt ever worked out well?? Lol Question….when has mocking the belt ever worked out well?? Lol

The reference to someone getting hurt during the celebration famously relates to former Detroit Lions defender Stephen Tulloch, who tore his ACL in 2014 trying to mock Rodgers with a high-flying belt celebration. While there may be a joke to be made there, nothing is funny about a player having his season end because of a taunt. Quinn did the celebration and came away unscathed, for the most part.

Quinn got his celebration in before Rodgers backed up his early season claim of "owning" the Bears by lighting up the Chicago defense in the 45-30 win.

