"I'm a toe expert" - Rex Ryan's comment on Aaron Rodgers' toe injury forces Ryan Clark to walk out

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with a toe injury that he suffered during his quarantine. However, in the Packers’ 45-30 win over NFC North division rivals the Chicago Bears, Rodgers told reporters after the game that the injury was bothering him even more:

“It feels worse. I don’t know what kind of setback that I had tonight but we’ll look at it tomorrow. But definitely, definitely took a step back tonight.”

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback went 29 of 37 for 374 yards passing with four touchdown passes. Two of those passes went to the Packers’ All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, and one each for wide receiver Allen Lazard and Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones. As for Rodgers and his toe, there is an expert that he can consult in the form of former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan.

On ESPN's morning show Get Up, host Mike Greenberg discussed Rodgers and his injury with Rex Ryan, Dan Orlovsky and Ryan Clark. Ryan, who is an analyst for the network, brought something seemingly hilarious to the attention of those at the table:

“Listen, I’m a toe expert...”

Ryan’s colleague, former NFL safety Ryan Clark, left the table immediately following the comment amidst snickers and chuckles from Orlovsky and Greenberg.

To add context to the former NFL head coach’s comment, Ryan was the coach of the Jets in 2010. That year, after Ryan’s wife, Michelle, seemingly posted foot fetish videos online with what appeared to contain her husband's voice, gossip began to surface. When the chit-chat came up, Ryan refused to have a conversation regarding the reports of the videos. But as time passed, Ryan fully embraced what took place and started to make jokes about his kink.

The three-time NFL MVP's 341 yards passing against the Bears meant that this was his third straight game with over 300 yards passing. It was also his third game this year with four touchdown passes. His last game with a similar record was back in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.

So far, the quarterback is fifth in touchdown passes with 27, and 10th in passing yards with 3,219. He has the Packers leading the NFC North and atop the NFC playoff picture with a record of 10-3.

There has to be a conversation abaht what's going on with the Green Bay Packers Special Teams



#PMSOverreactionMonday #GoPackGo Aaron Rodgers is the landlord of the Chicago Bears once again.There has to be a conversation abaht what's going on with the Green Bay Packers Special Teams Aaron Rodgers is the landlord of the Chicago Bears once again.There has to be a conversation abaht what's going on with the Green Bay Packers Special Teams#PMSOverreactionMonday #GoPackGo https://t.co/TuT5Rm7FOo

Rodgers may have injured his toe, but he is still focused on a second Super Bowl in his future Hall-of Fame career.

