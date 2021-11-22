Former NFL star roasts Stephen A. Smith and claims LeBron James is a "badder man" than Aaron Rodgers

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith is known for voicing his opinions on all topics, most specifically sports headlines. However, Stephen A. Smith may have met his match when it comes to outspoken sports personalities.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark, who is also an analyst for ESPN, has become known for voicing his opinions recently as well. This week, Ryan Clark told Stephen A. Smith his opinion on a hot topic that involves some of the world's most popular athletes. Smith didn't seem too thrilled that he was getting a response from the former NFL safety.

Ryan Clark roasts Stephen A. Smith on Rodgers comments

Ryan Clark was on "First Take" last week and was addressing the topic "LeBron or Brady" and which one is the "GOAT". Stephen A. Smith has been adamant that he doesn't believe LeBron James is the "GOAT." Smith rides with the fact that Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the best and not James.

First Take @FirstTake



😳😳😳 "If LeBron James wins the title this year, I will actually entertain discussion about him being in the GOAT conversation."😳😳😳 @stephenasmith "If LeBron James wins the title this year, I will actually entertain discussion about him being in the GOAT conversation."😳😳😳 @stephenasmith https://t.co/yOCfmK7C34

Ryan Clark said that he does love Tom Brady and said that he is one of the greatest to play in the NFL and the greatest quarterback. Ryan Clark said Tom Brady needs the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be successful. Clark said that football depends on the offense, defense and special teams. He said that Tom Brady's success rides on his teammates and right now none of them are living up to the hype that surrounds them. Ryan Clark even went on to quote Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, who said they were "dumb football players."

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25 Abdullah @Abdu11ahsaad



It’s a 10 years now since what happened in 2011 😁 @Realrclark25 why you hate the Packers so much?It’s a 10 years now since what happened in 2011 😁 @Realrclark25 why you hate the Packers so much?It’s a 10 years now since what happened in 2011 😁 https://t.co/44PiMmiTSG Y’all the only ones holding on to that because y’all ain’t been back. I’ve accomplished so many dope things since then. I don’t think about him, that game or y’all unless I’m on air and asked. twitter.com/abdu11ahsaad/s… Y’all the only ones holding on to that because y’all ain’t been back. I’ve accomplished so many dope things since then. I don’t think about him, that game or y’all unless I’m on air and asked. twitter.com/abdu11ahsaad/s…

Ryan Clark said that he would choose LeBron James because he is involved in all facets of the game and that he is responsible for winning a championship, not just putting all of the pressure on his teammates.

Ryan Clark then went on to say that Tom Brady is better than Aaron Rodgers, whom Stephen A. Smith is constantly defending, and saying is the greatest. Clark also said that Stephen A. Smith should know that LeBron James is better than Tom Brady considering all of the NBA coverage he does.

This isn't the first time that Ryan Clark has roasted Stephen A. Smith and it likely won't be the last. There might be some spirited debates between the two but it is safe to say they do have an overall passion and love for the world of sports.

Edited by Henno van Deventer