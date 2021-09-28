Stephen A. Smith predicts high-flying Cowboys will implode after facing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Stephen A. Smith does not believe the Dallas Cowboys are for real.

"First Take" moderator Molly Qerim Rose had a question for her co-host and current face of the ESPN franchise, Stephen A. Smith.

"Is this the year that the accident won't happen for Dallas?"

His answer was definitive.

"Oh, hell no!"

The commentator answered with certainty and without blinking. His commentary went on:

"I mean, listen. The setup is beautiful. I can't wait 'till everybody says... And by the way, let me make a predicament right here. The Dallas Cowboys are 2-1 right now, right? [...] They're going to be 8-1. I mean, when I look at the schedule, they're going to be at least 7-1, 8-1. I'm looking at... they got Sm Darnold coming up, and then they got the Giants, and then they got the New England Patriots, so you got Daniel Jones, and then Mac Jones, and Matt Ryan, and Teddy Bridgewater. I mean, just stop the presses! Just stop the presses! I mean, we got to stop right there. Oh my Lord, look at who QBs they're about to go against. Oh, please!

They'll go win their games. They'll win the division like I said they would. It's going to be a cakewalk because look at their schedule. There's not a single game, as far as I'm concerned, a game they shouldn't win before they go up against Kansa City in, like, Week 9 or 10. So I'm looking at it and say, 'Okay, Dallas Cowboys are going to do that. And everybody is going to be excited. They are going to be all hyped. They're going to get ready to go. But I'll remind you, these are the Cowboys we are talking about.'"

Stephen A. Smith predicts a harder than usual fall

Later on in the show, Stephen A. went back to the Cowboys and made more apocalyptic predictions:

"Everything is beautiful in Dallas. Expectations are only going to continue to climb, and that is going to make the fall, the drop, that much more painful. I see it coming a mile away! [...] Last night, they went against Jalen Hurts. I keep telling y'all [...] he ain't ready! He ain't ready!"

Cowboys upcoming games

Stephen A. is famous for polemizing and having strong, and many times, unpopular opinions. But this time, he may be right. Of course, the away games against the Patriots and the Vikings are not the walk-in-the-park Stephen A. makes it look like they are. Even a home game against the Broncos can be trickier than it seems.

But there is no denying that, as Stephen A. stated, the Cowboys may possibly arrive in Kansas City 8-1 and afterwards be prepared to face tough sledding.

