"Patrick Mahomes is broken" - NFL analyst feels the writing is on the wall for Chiefs QB

Since before the start of the 2021 NFL season, the narrative surrounding Patrick Mahomes being 'figured out' by the NFL has been circulating. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have had an uncharacteristic start to the 2021 NFL season, but they seemed to be headed in the right direction the last few weeks with consecutive wins against the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers.

The doubters still seem to be everywhere, including former NFL players who are quick to criticize the Super Bowl champion and former NFL MVP.

Ryan Clark believes that Patrick Mahomes is 'broken'

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ryan Clark, who is now an NFL analyst for ESPN, has been known to voice his opinion on hot topics. Clark has been vocal about current players before, but his comments about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes this past week have been seen as more critical than usual.

Clark said this week that he believes Patrick Mahomes is 'broken'. He continued with the notion that not only is he broken but, apparently, he has been playing this way throughout his young career and that it's just 'no longer good enough.'

“He’s broken; Patrick Mahomes is broken, and he’s broken because he’s the same that he’s always been, and that’s no longer good enough,” Clark explained on Monday, November 8. “It’s time for Patrick Mahomes to pivot, it’s time for Patrick Mahomes to play football in a different way. But sometimes when you’ve been so successful doing one thing, it’s hard to do another, and they are asking the entire Kansas City Chiefs offense to do this.

Ryan Clark feels that Patrick Mahomes' style of play was good enough the last few seasons but he needs to find a new way of playing in order to be successful in the National Football League. Clark then went on to say that he feels that the entire Kansas City Chiefs offense needs to find a new way of playing football.

Patrick Mahomes, himself, has said that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has struggled this season because they haven't executed their plays on offense. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who has been known to come up with an offensive strategy that has won a Super Bowl title, seems to be trying new things with the play calling and as of late the Chiefs have shown improvement.

