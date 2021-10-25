SNL cast takes a hilarious dig at Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been in the NFL for over 20 years. Having started his career with the New England Patriots in which Brady won an incredible six Super Bowl championships, he swapped Boston for Tampa for the 2020 season.

Brady led the Buccaneers to the franchise's first Super Bowl title since 2003 when they defeated the Raiders 48-21. Tampa came up against NFL poster boy Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and it was Brady's defense that played a huge part in getting Brady his seventh ring.

For most NFL players, their careers are rather short with the average length a player is in the NFL is just under three and a half years. Brady has been in the league for over 20 which is a feat likely never to be replicated again.

Throughout the last four to five years, many players and media personalities have said that Brady is beating "father time," a reference to his age. Brady is currently 44 years old and shows no signs of slowing down as he has the Bucs on track to make it to the postseason for the second consecutive season with a 5-1 record.

SNL takes shot at Brady

As one can imagine, with Brady's age there is bound to be some mockery of the future Hall of Famer and this was the case on Saturday Night Live.

In the skit, Jason Sudeikis is seen wearing a devil's costume as he talks through various topics. His attention then turned to Tom Brady and his comments made for a light-hearted take on Tampa Bay's No.12.

"My boy Tom Brady still going strong," Sudeikis said.

"I actually keep his soul trapped in this portrait of him".

Sudeikis is seen pointing at the portrait of a very old-looking Tom Brady as he was clearly making fun that Tampa's quarterback had made a deal with the devil to keep playing football for as long as he has. Check out the video below. Comments were made about Brady at the 1:35 mark.

The skit is certainly a humorous way to look at Brady's longevity in the NFL as his career is seemingly going from strength to strength despite his age. Given how Brady is playing and with the Bucs' high-octane offense, you wouldn't bet against him grabbing ring number eight when February comes around.

