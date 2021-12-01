"I think Rex Ryan probably enjoyed it" - Aaron Rodgers trolls former Jets head coach

By now, you are well aware of Aaron Rodgers and the injury to his toe. If not, the short version of the story is that Aaron Rodgers has a fractured toe, but many made the erroneous assumption that this may have been COVID toe, which is a term given to those that have been previously diagnosed with COVID-19 and have either pain, swelling, or discoloration in their toes.

Rodgers has been making fun of anyone and everyone that assumed he had COVID toe and, recently, in a virtual press conference, even went as far as holding up his toes to show that he did not have COVID toe.

Rodgers, in continuing with the laughs and giggles over the situation, was recently asked about showing his feet in the press conference and taking a picture of his feet as his Twitter profile picture.

Aaron Rodgers trolls Rex Ryan over his feet as his Twitter profile picture

(via Aaron Rodgers, asked about showing his feet and making it his Twitter profile picture: "I think Rex Ryan probably enjoyed it." 😂😂(via @PatMcAfeeShow Aaron Rodgers, asked about showing his feet and making it his Twitter profile picture: "I think Rex Ryan probably enjoyed it." 😂😂(via @PatMcAfeeShow)

When asked about Aaron Rodgers' feet serving as his new Twitter profile picture, here is his light-hearted response:

"I think Rex Ryan probably enjoyed it."

Rex Ryan is the former head coach of the New York Jets. Ryan is now an NFL analyst for various ESPN shows, most notably Sunday NFL Countdown, which airs every Sunday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST.

Ryan is known as the blustery, boastful, defensive-minded guru who hails from a lineage of legendary position coaches. His father was Buddy Ryan, a former NFL head coach but most noticeably the defensive coordinator for the 1985 Chicago Bears, who many will argue was the best defense of all-time.

Ryan helped incorporate the "46 defense," which placed eight defenders near the line of scrimmage in an effort to bring immediate pressure into the backfield of an offense.

Rex Ryan is known to enjoy a good prank, so it's not a stretch to think that he may have enjoyed the quip from Aaron Rodgers.

Will the injury to Aaron Rodgers' toe have him miss time?

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers does not plan to have surgery on his toe at this time, per me and @TomPelissero . At this time is key. The hope is during the bye it will heal and improve. #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers does not plan to have surgery on his toe at this time, per me and @TomPelissero. At this time is key. The hope is during the bye it will heal and improve.

The Packers quarterback made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and had this to say about the possibility of missing time due to his fractured toe.

"We're hoping to avoid surgery, obviously, but the surgery would be such a minor one, it wouldn't be something that I'd have to miss any time with. We'll kind of reassess early next week and make a decision, but ... I could have surgery on a Monday or Tuesday and play on Sunday."

In his own words, despite whether he has surgery or not, Rodgers should be in "toe" to start after the Week 13 bye.

