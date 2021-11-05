"We’ve made some moves already"- Aaron Rodgers clarifies his stance on relationship with Packers front office

Green Bay Packers All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his relationship with the Packers dominated the headlines in the offseason. Specifically, his relationship with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was of major concern.

There were rumors that Rodgers wanted to be traded or to retire altogether. Rodgers spoke in the offseason about wanting more input into personnel decisions and inferred that he has been a huge part of why players come to Green Bay to play.

Rodgers speaks on relationship with Packers

Now, according to Rodgers, things have improved this season as it pertains to the relationship between himself and the organization.

"We’ve made some moves already." - Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers not only revealed some of his feelings about the current status of his relationship with the front office but also spoke about the roster that the organization has put together.

According to Aaron Rodgers, the current Green Bay Packers roster is great. He went on to say that one of the better roster moves was signing cornerback Rasul Douglas.

Last month, Douglas was signed from the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad and made a crucial interception in the waning minutes against the Cardinals in Week 8.

Rob Demovsky @RobDemovsky World, meet Rasul Douglas, hero for the Packers.



Yes, he’s been in the NFL for 5 years, but he said “it’s probably the first time I’ve won a game like that.” World, meet Rasul Douglas, hero for the Packers. Yes, he’s been in the NFL for 5 years, but he said “it’s probably the first time I’ve won a game like that.” https://t.co/EnsTFN05ph

Another addition made by the Packers front office was signing linebacker Whitney Mercilus. He was the Houston Texans' first-round pick back in 2012 and was picked by Green Bay after the Texans released him.

Mercilus brings depth to the position to coincide with players like Preston Smith and Rashan Gary. Don't forget Green Bay brought back Randall Cobb on the offensive side of the ball as well.

Eric Hubbs @BarstoolHubbs RANDALL COBB. GM RODGERS IS A GENIUS RANDALL COBB. GM RODGERS IS A GENIUS https://t.co/e7kdAY4nMr

The Green Bay Packers currently have a comfortable lead in the NFC North at 7-1. The only major concern right now for this team is getting healthy. The Packers are expecting to activate their two-time All-Pro left tackle soon, which will boost their offensive line.

Tight end injured himself in their win over the Cardinals with an ACL tear, ending his 2021 season.

The future of Aaron Rodgers

From the looks of this team, both Rodgers and Gutekunst seem to be in step regarding the shape of the team. Having the face of the franchise and the front office staying on the same page is very important.

The biggest question looming over the Green Bay Packers will be the future of Aaron Rodgers. What does Gutekunst do? It is a 2022 issue, but it is a legitimate question.

Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski The Packers checking Jordan Love's COVID tests this week The Packers checking Jordan Love's COVID tests this week https://t.co/Kxqz7mIB5T

Green Bay drafted Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL Draft as Rodgers’ heir to the throne. Rodgers immediately put that to bed by winning league MVP for the third time in his career last year.

The Packers are one of the top contenders this year for the Super Bowl. If Rodgers hoists the Lombardi Trophy in Los Angeles next year in the Super Bowl, this roster could go on a run.

Edited by LeRon Haire