“Definitely disappointing” - Patrick Mahomes reacts to Aaron Rodgers missing Chiefs-Packers clash

Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers have had two completely different weeks. Mahomes is coming off a win that keeps the Chiefs' season alive and, while Rodgers is also coming off an important win, his COVID-19 diagnosis makes him the loser by comparison.

Rodgers will be out for Sunday's Chiefs-Packers matchup.

Patrick Mahomes on Aaron Rodgers' upcoming absence against Chiefs

According to Pro Football Talk, Mahomes spoke to the media about his opinion in facing a Rodgers-less Packers team. Put simply, the quarterback said it was "definitely disappointing."

“When you get to see an all-time great like him play and I’ve kind of watched his game for a long time, feeling that I play a similar style, you always want to compete against the best,” Mahomes said in his Wednesday press conference. “Hopefully he’s healthy, it’s not too bad, I’m sure he’ll come back from it stronger than he was before.”

Coming into the season, the Chiefs-Packers matchup was expected to be one of the top games on the entire NFL calendar. It was to be the up-and-coming gunslinger taking on the last generation's version of him.

Rodgers can still sling the ball, and many were expecting a shootout in line with the Rams-Chiefs game from a few years ago on Monday Night Football.

Ryan Sjoberg @Ryan_Sjoberg



In Love We Trust. Ryan Sjoberg @Ryan_Sjoberg If the Packers march into Arizona without Jaire, DB69, the Smith Bros & Davante and win I promise I will be insufferable on this app.



In Rodgers We Trust. If the Packers march into Arizona without Jaire, DB69, the Smith Bros & Davante and win I promise I will be insufferable on this app. In Rodgers We Trust. https://t.co/1aqDlPxRxQ If the Packers march into Kansas City with Jordan Love making his first career start at the loudest stadium in the league against Patrick Mahomes and win I promise I will be insufferable on this app.In Love We Trust. twitter.com/ryan_sjoberg/s… If the Packers march into Kansas City with Jordan Love making his first career start at the loudest stadium in the league against Patrick Mahomes and win I promise I will be insufferable on this app.In Love We Trust. twitter.com/ryan_sjoberg/s…

Will Jordan Love lead the Packers to a win Sunday?

Instead, the Packers will be playing their backup quarterback and the Chiefs haven't lived up to the hype thus far. However, the game still gives NFL fans plenty of reasons to watch.

In Rodgers' place will be the heir to the throne, Jordan Love.

It will be Jordan Love's first NFL start and the first look at what the Packers' future may be. Love has been percolating since he was drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In typical Packers fashion, the first-round quarterback has been kept mostly under wraps. He didn't see the field in 2020 but did play in the preseason.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith This is a legitimate question about @PatrickMaHomes. Or is it? This is a legitimate question about @PatrickMaHomes. Or is it? https://t.co/0R3VS963NG

Love threw for one touchdown and one interception in his two games of action. In his first game, against the Texans, Love completed 12 of 17 passes for 122 yards.

In Week 3 of the preseason, Love completed 12 of 18 passes for 149 yards. Many Packers fans will be nervously tuning into the game to see how Love performs.

Green Bay Packers v New Orleans Saints

For the Chiefs, the news of Rodgers' COVID diagnosis was a big break for a 4-4 football team that had trouble knocking off the 2-6 New York Giants. With Mahomes openly struggling in 2021, the Chiefs may need all of the breaks they can get.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Chiefs play the Packers on Sunday, Novemeber 7, at 4:25 PM EST at Arrowhead Stadium.

Edited by LeRon Haire