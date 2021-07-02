Patrick Mahomes 2021 fantasy football rankings, impact, dynasty outlook, and more 

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is widely considered the best quarterback in the league. The 25-year-old has led the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowls and has an overall record of 44-9 as a starting QB in the NFL.

As the 2021 NFL season approaches, fantasy football players will have the rocket-armed quarterback at the top of their draft boards.

The Chiefs are bringing back the majority of last year’s roster, so Mahomes looks set to fire on all cylinders again this season. Here's a look at Patrick Mahomes' fantasy football projections for the 2021-2022 season.

Where will Patrick Mahomes be drafted in the 2021-2022 fantasy football rankings?

#PFF50



No. ✌️ @PatrickMahomes



Mahomes: Only QB to finish top-5 in PFF Grade in each season since 2018 pic.twitter.com/KRdDFkWvmL — PFF (@PFF) June 25, 2021

Fantasy Football Calculator has Patrick Mahomes as the 28th player in their 2021 fantasy football rankings for points per reception (PPR) leagues. Mahomes is the top-ranked quarterback for PPR and dynasty leagues.

The Chiefs playmaker has an average draft position of 14th overall and he is the consensus number one QB in the draft. (Projections are based on Fantasy Football Calculator's mock draft.)

How does the Kansas City Chiefs' offense impact Patrick Mahomes' fantasy football performances in 2021?

Patrick Mahomes - Super Bowl LV

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense is primed to set the NFL on fire in 2021. Patrick Mahomes has multiple weapons to throw to and should have another big year.

Speedy wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman are a nightmare for opposing defenses. Hill is one of the greatest deep threats in NFL history and has the ability to torch teams' secondaries seemingly at will. Add to this the fact that Hardman is one of the fastest players in the league, and it's evident that this is a menacing offensive line.

Fantasy football players should be desperate to draft the Chiefs quarterback this season.

Why does Patrick Mahomes rank so high in fantasy football dynasty leagues?

Patrick Mahomes ranks quite high in dynasty fantasy football leagues because he is one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. He has many great seasons ahead of him, so it makes sense fantasy players want to draft him ASAP.

In dynasty leagues, fantasy owners retain most or all of their players from year to year. Most fantasy football websites have Mahomes ranked as their top dynasty league quarterback.

Stafford over Tom Brady is an absolutely wild take after last season.

pic.twitter.com/q58auToUTh — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) June 24, 2021

Patrick Mahomes' strengths and weaknesses heading into the 2021-2022 fantasy football season

Patrick Mahomes' strengths: Everything! Ok, so Patrick Mahomes is not quite Superman, but he's close. The quarterback has a strong arm and can seemingly make every throw in the book. He has two of the fastest wide receivers in the NFL to throw deep balls to and a new and improved offensive line.

Patrick Mahomes' weaknesses: Apart from the threat of injury, Patrick Mahomes doesn't have any obvious weaknesses. On occasion, he may hang on to the ball a touch too long, trying to extend the play.

The Chiefs did bring in two Pro Bowl-caliber offensive linemen to help protect Mahomes this season, so the star QB should have even more time in the pocket to make plays. It's scary hours in Kansas City.

