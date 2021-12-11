Watch: Aaron Rodgers returns to Packers practice for the first time since toe injury 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was seen for the first time on the practice field with his teammates in three weeks. Rodgers injured his toe while he was in quarantine due to his positive COVID-19 test.

He missed the Packers Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs as second-year quarterback Jordan Love made the start in place of Rodgers. Love went 19 of 34 for 190 yards passing with a touchdown pass and an interception. The following week, Rodgers made his return to the team as the Packers faced the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field in Week 10.

Rodgers went 23 of 37 for 292 yards passing with an interception in the 17-0 win. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback followed up with arguably his best performance of the season versus the Minnesota Vikings. He threw for 385 yards passing with four touchdown passes and two rushing attempts for 21 yards as the Packers lost 34-31 on a 29-yard field goal by Vikings kicker Greg Joseph.

Against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback had two touchdowns passing and a one-yard touchdown run as the Packers won 36-28. Rodgers had a bye week and another medical opinion that did not alter his health strategy. The three-time NFL and reigning MVP looks to have improved practice after taking snaps with the first-team offense. Head coach Matt LaFleur said after practice what his quarterback did out there:

"He was limited and took as many reps as he could. "I thought he did a really nice job. It was good to have him back out there."

After their bye in Week 13, the Packers face their NFC North divisional rival the Chicago Bears in Week 14 on Monday Night Football. Since becoming a full-time quarterback in Green Bay, A-Rod has played the Bears very well, to say the least.

Rodgers Versus the Bears in His Career

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers versus the Chicago Bears

Aaron Rogers is 21-5 versus the Bears, including a current five-game winning streak. Rodgers’ 21 wins against the Monsters of the Midway is the second-most wins all-time to Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and his 25 wins. Rodgers has an almost six-to-one touchdown to interception ratio as he has 57 touchdowns to 10 interceptions in his 26 games versus Chicago.

The Packers have faced the Bears once this season, winning 24-14 back in Week 6 at Soldier Field. Rodgers looks set to notch a sixth straight win Monday night with back-to-back wins for the Packers as they lead the NFC North with a record of 9-3.

