"Aaron Rodgers, at heart, is a selfish, finger-pointing, blame-deflecting diva" - Skip Bayless attacks Packers QB in latest rant 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been the topic of controversy this season. Being a holdout in the offseason to his "immunization" comments and then testing positive for COVID-19 to the most recent "toe saga," there has been plenty to talk about in regards to the reigning NFL MVP.

Now, Aaron Rodgers has made his comments about the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick's game plan against the Buffalo Bills, and that is causing a stir.

Rodgers said that he wouldn't throw the ball just three times because there are ways to pass in inclement weather.

On Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless spoke about Rodgers' comments and said that the quarterback wouldn't last long if he played for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

"I've said many times Aaron Rodgers would not last 15 minutes with Bill Belichick. Aaron Rodgers, at heart, is a selfish, finger-pointing, blame- deflecting diva. It's all about Aaron. It's hurt him in many big playoff games because his team knows, in the end, it's really about him, not about us. It's not a we. It's a he."

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe call out Aaron Rodgers for "selfish" comments

Aaron Rodgers says that he would have taken more shots down the field and passed the ball more than just the three times that rookie quarterback Mac Jones and the New England Patriots did. Bill Belichick and the Patriots made the decision to run the ball 46 times on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, due to the gusty winds and the fact that it was working for them.

Zachary Jacobson @itszachariahj Aaron Rodgers says on @PatMcAfeeShow that he’d have to go all the way back to HS to find his fewest passing attempts in a single game, a la Mac Jones. For the record, in games that he’s started and didn’t suffer injury, his lowest number is 17 -- once in 2014, once in 2010. Aaron Rodgers says on @PatMcAfeeShow that he’d have to go all the way back to HS to find his fewest passing attempts in a single game, a la Mac Jones. For the record, in games that he’s started and didn’t suffer injury, his lowest number is 17 -- once in 2014, once in 2010.

Skip Bayless did agree with Aaron Rodgers, saying that a young quarterback does have to take some shots down the field, but the New England Patriots simply just lucked out, and they were able to rely on the run game to get the win.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Aaron Rodgers takes a shot at Belichick. Love it. Now on @undisputed Aaron Rodgers takes a shot at Belichick. Love it. Now on @undisputed

Skip Bayless has been a big critic of Aaron Rodgers for awhile now. He doesn't agree with what he has to say about most topics. But while he doesn't feel that Rodgers and Belichick would be a successful team, he does agree with Rodgers on what Jones should have done throughout the game.

Bayless did mention that Rodgers hasn't had nearly as much success in the playoffs and in title games as Belichick has, so he might not necessarily know what it takes.

