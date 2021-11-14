Packers vs. Seahawks injury report and starting lineup - November 14 | NFL Week 10

The Green Bay Packers will host the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on Sunday in what promises to be the game of the day.

Both teams breathed a heavy sigh of relief in the build-up to this, as the teams' franchise quarterbacks will return for the game after spending time on the sidelines. Aaron Rodgers was sidelined with COVID-19, while Russell Wilson missed four games with a finger ailment. The two superstars are critical to their teams' success and their presence on the field guarantees a blockbuster game on Sunday.

The Packers are in a great spot heading into the game against the Seahawks. They are 7-2 and have kept pace with those vying for the #1 seed in the NFC. Meanwhile, Seattle comes into Lambeau Field with a 3-5 record, knowing they cannot afford to drop any more games to make it to the playoffs.

Rodgers and Wilson's return adds another layer to what promises to be a spectacular game. Here's the injury report and starting lineup for both teams:

Packers vs. Seahawks injury report

Packers

Player Position Injury Game Status Dominique Dafney TE Hamstring Doubtful Kingsley Keke DL Concussion Doubtful David Bakhtiari T Knee Doubtful Kenny Clark DL Back Questionable Equanimeous St. Brown WR Ankle Questionable Eric Stokes CB Knee Questionable

Seahawks

Player Position Injury Game Status Marquise Blair FS Knee Out Blessuan Austin DB Non-Injury Related Out Cody Barton LB Quadricep Questionable Al Woods DT Non-Injury Related Questionable

Packers vs. Seahawks starting lineups

Packers

QB - Aaron Rodgers | RB - Aaron Jones | WR - Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers | TE - Marcedes Lewis | OL - Elgton Jenkins, Jon Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Royce Newman, Billy Turner

DL - Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Jach Heflin | LB - Preston Smith, Krys Barnes, De'Vondre Campbell, Rashan Gary | CB - Kevin King, Eric Stokes | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage | K - Mason Crosby | P - Corey Bojorquez

Seahawks

QB - Russell Wilson | RB - Alex Collins | WR - DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Freddie Swain | TE - Gerald Everett | OL - Duane Brown, Damien Lewis, Kyle Fuller, Gabe Jackson, Brandon Shell

DL - Rasheem Green, Poona Ford, Al Woods, Kerry Hyder Jr. | LB - Jordyn Brooks, Bobby Wagner, Benson Mayowa | CB - DJ Reed, Sidney Jones IV, Tre Brown | SS - Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs | K - Jason Myers | P - Michael Dickson

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar