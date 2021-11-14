×
Packers vs. Seahawks injury report and starting lineup - November 14 | NFL Week 10

Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Nov 14, 2021 07:10 PM IST
The Green Bay Packers will host the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on Sunday in what promises to be the game of the day.

Both teams breathed a heavy sigh of relief in the build-up to this, as the teams' franchise quarterbacks will return for the game after spending time on the sidelines. Aaron Rodgers was sidelined with COVID-19, while Russell Wilson missed four games with a finger ailment. The two superstars are critical to their teams' success and their presence on the field guarantees a blockbuster game on Sunday.

The Packers are in a great spot heading into the game against the Seahawks. They are 7-2 and have kept pace with those vying for the #1 seed in the NFC. Meanwhile, Seattle comes into Lambeau Field with a 3-5 record, knowing they cannot afford to drop any more games to make it to the playoffs.

Rodgers and Wilson's return adds another layer to what promises to be a spectacular game. Here's the injury report and starting lineup for both teams:

Packers vs. Seahawks injury report

Packers

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Dominique DafneyTEHamstring Doubtful
Kingsley KekeDLConcussionDoubtful
David BakhtiariTKneeDoubtful
Kenny ClarkDLBackQuestionable
Equanimeous St. BrownWRAnkleQuestionable
Eric StokesCBKneeQuestionable

Seahawks

PlayerPosition InjuryGame Status
Marquise BlairFSKneeOut
Blessuan AustinDBNon-Injury RelatedOut
Cody BartonLBQuadricepQuestionable
Al WoodsDTNon-Injury RelatedQuestionable

Packers vs. Seahawks starting lineups

Packers

QB - Aaron Rodgers | RB - Aaron Jones | WR - Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers | TE - Marcedes Lewis | OL - Elgton Jenkins, Jon Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Royce Newman, Billy Turner

DL - Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Jach Heflin | LB - Preston Smith, Krys Barnes, De'Vondre Campbell, Rashan Gary | CB - Kevin King, Eric Stokes | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage | K - Mason Crosby | P - Corey Bojorquez

Seahawks

QB - Russell Wilson | RB - Alex Collins | WR - DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Freddie Swain | TE - Gerald Everett | OL - Duane Brown, Damien Lewis, Kyle Fuller, Gabe Jackson, Brandon Shell

DL - Rasheem Green, Poona Ford, Al Woods, Kerry Hyder Jr. | LB - Jordyn Brooks, Bobby Wagner, Benson Mayowa | CB - DJ Reed, Sidney Jones IV, Tre Brown | SS - Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs | K - Jason Myers | P - Michael Dickson

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
