Packers vs. Seahawks injury report and starting lineup - November 14 | NFL Week 10

The Green Bay Packers will host the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on Sunday in what promises to be the game of the day.
Both teams breathed a heavy sigh of relief in the build-up to this, as the teams' franchise quarterbacks will return for the game after spending time on the sidelines. Aaron Rodgers was sidelined with COVID-19, while Russell Wilson missed four games with a finger ailment. The two superstars are critical to their teams' success and their presence on the field guarantees a blockbuster game on Sunday.
The Packers are in a great spot heading into the game against the Seahawks. They are 7-2 and have kept pace with those vying for the #1 seed in the NFC. Meanwhile, Seattle comes into Lambeau Field with a 3-5 record, knowing they cannot afford to drop any more games to make it to the playoffs.
Rodgers and Wilson's return adds another layer to what promises to be a spectacular game. Here's the injury report and starting lineup for both teams:
Packers vs. Seahawks injury report
Packers
Seahawks
Packers vs. Seahawks starting lineups
Packers
QB - Aaron Rodgers | RB - Aaron Jones | WR - Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers | TE - Marcedes Lewis | OL - Elgton Jenkins, Jon Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Royce Newman, Billy Turner
DL - Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Jach Heflin | LB - Preston Smith, Krys Barnes, De'Vondre Campbell, Rashan Gary | CB - Kevin King, Eric Stokes | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage | K - Mason Crosby | P - Corey Bojorquez
Seahawks
QB - Russell Wilson | RB - Alex Collins | WR - DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Freddie Swain | TE - Gerald Everett | OL - Duane Brown, Damien Lewis, Kyle Fuller, Gabe Jackson, Brandon Shell
DL - Rasheem Green, Poona Ford, Al Woods, Kerry Hyder Jr. | LB - Jordyn Brooks, Bobby Wagner, Benson Mayowa | CB - DJ Reed, Sidney Jones IV, Tre Brown | SS - Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs | K - Jason Myers | P - Michael Dickson