Randall Cobb injury: What happened to Packers WR?

Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb has largely been a bit part player this season. The 31-year-old is one of Aaron Rodgers' most trusted targets alongside Davante Adams and has played with the organization for several years.

However, his regular season has come to an end after picking up an injury to his core in his team's 36-28 win over the Los Angeles Rams on November 28.

What happened to Randall Cobb?

Cobb produced arguably his best game in quite some time for the Packers in the win over the Rams. Cobb caught four passes for 95 yards and a touchdown against the Rams as the Packers moved on 9-3 on the season.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Cobb needed surgery to correct his core injury and that rules him out for, at least, the rest of the regular season. Cobb left the Rams game at halftime after the injury and was having a serious game, nearly notching 100 receiving yards.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to the media on Thursday to address Cobb's injury.

"Cobby's going to out for a while; he had a pretty significant injury," he said. "That's unfortunate because I thought he has done such an amazing job when given the opportunity. We were talking about just his targets on third down alone."

While Cobb's targets this season have not exceeded six in a game, he is one of Rodgers' security blankets on the offensive side of the ball. If the Packers need a third-down conversion or a touchdown in the red zone, Cobb gives the Packers another dimension where they do not have to rely on Davante Adams, who is usually double covered.

Pablo Iglesias @PabloIglesiasTV



Out: T David Bakhtiari, WR Randall Cobb

Questionable: LB De'Vondre Campbell The #Packers Week 14 Injury Report:Out: T David Bakhtiari, WR Randall CobbQuestionable: LB De'Vondre Campbell The #Packers Week 14 Injury Report:Out: T David Bakhtiari, WR Randall CobbQuestionable: LB De'Vondre Campbell

Cobb caught 28 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns in his first season back with the Packers since moving on in 2019, where he became a Dallas Cowboy. Cobb spent a year with Dallas before moving onto Houston for a season. Then, he moved back to where it all began, at Aaron Rodgers' request.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers’ WR Randall Cobb will be out indefinitely with the core-muscle injury he suffered vs. the Rams.



“Cobby’s going to out for a while,” Packers’ HC Matt LaFleur told reporters. “He had a pretty significant injury.” Packers’ WR Randall Cobb will be out indefinitely with the core-muscle injury he suffered vs. the Rams.“Cobby’s going to out for a while,” Packers’ HC Matt LaFleur told reporters. “He had a pretty significant injury.”

The Packers traded a sixth-round pick for Cobb, and it is highly possible we've seen his last game as a Packer, potentially. Wide receiver Allen Lazard suffered a similar injury last season, and his timetable to return was put at between 4-6 weeks, so we can expect the same for Cobb.

Also Read Article Continues below

If he is to make a return for the first round of the playoffs, that would be in about six weeks, so it is plausible he could make a return.

Edited by Windy Goodloe