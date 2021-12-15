Odell Beckham Jr teams up with Kendall Jenner for new oral beauty brand

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has already made a mark on the Rams' offense in his four games with the team. Now, the 2014 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year is making his mark in his new city in a different way. MOON, a new oral beauty brand, announced a joint relationship with the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and businessman with the goal being to widen their variety of design-led products and broaden their demographic towards men.

Read: "I'm on that" - Tom Brady elated over Odell Beckham Jr.’s decision to receive entire Rams salary in Bitcoin

Beckham joins Kendall Jenner, a social media influencer, as a stakeholder and face of the oral-care industry company. Both Jenner and Beckham Jr join the founder of MOON, Shaun Neff.

In an interview regarding his partnership with MOON, Beckham Jr. described how he became involved with the oral beauty brand:

“The MOON partnership happened pretty organically. The product and packaging design drew me in, and I tried the products just to see what they were like and was into them. I reached out to Kendall to see what MOON was all about, and she connected me with Shaun.”

The former New York Giants discussed what happened after speaking with Neff:

“After speaking with him, I knew I wanted to be part of the company. When I was a kid, taking care of your teeth wasn’t really 'cool.' It was just something you did. MOON changed the game in that sense.”

According to their website, MOON is a company that is setting out to change the way people experience oral care in a whole different way. Two of those ways are with a better design and better-for-you ingredients. They are fully committed to individuals possessing healthy smiles all over the world.

Beckham Jr. and his time in LA so far

Los Angeles Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ started the 2021 season as a player for the Cleveland Browns. He had been with the team since March of 2019. In his 29 games in Cleveland, he started 28 of them and had 1,586 receiving yards with seven touchdowns. The Browns released the wide receiver after Week Eight this year, and he was signed by the Rams.

So far, as an LA Ram, he has 15 receptions for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Those three touchdowns have come in the last three games with one in each.

Beckham Jr. is becoming just as big a talent on the field as he is off it. The bright lights of LA are shining brightly on him.

Also Read Article Continues below

Read: AJ Green makes NFL history during the game against LA Rams

Edited by Windy Goodloe

LIVE POLL Q. Will you try the MOON product Yes No 0 votes so far