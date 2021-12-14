Watch: OBJ celebrates Rams TD with hilarious recreation of TikTok video

Odell Beckham Jr. had a breakout night with the Rams against the Arizona Cardinals in Monday night's primetime matchup. After catching a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford,

Beckham did a coordinated celebration with a teammate that is making the rounds on Twitter.

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr's celebration after Rams touchdown

After catching a touchdown to give the Rams their first lead of the game, Beckham found Van Jefferson and reenacted a TikTok weapon disarm. Pretending the ball was a weapon, Van Jefferson pointed the "gun" at Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham "disarmed" Jefferson and pointed the gun back at him.

A video on YouTube stitched the two scenes together and it shows amazing parody between the two scenes. The top showed the celebration while the bottom showed the original TikTok video.

Both videos are surprisingly accurate. The video is below.

It is clear that some serious practice went into putting the celebration together between the two players. Some fans have taken notice and are knocking both wide receivers for spending that amount of time practicing for a celebration instead of the game.

This was not the first notable celebration for Odell Beckham Jr. in his time with the Rams. Earlier this season, Beckham reenacted a self-revive from the game Call of Duty: Warzone.

While practice for the TikTok reenactment likely happened after the Rams were on a winning streak after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, Beckham likely spent a lot of time thinking about the Warzone celebration while the team was on its November skid.

Fans may have a problem with the receiver practicing celebrations in good times and bad. However, some would argue that it is unclear how much effort and time was put into brainstorming and practicing the celebrations.

If not much time was spent on it, Beckham will likely get a pass. That said, if there was a lot of time spent, the wide receiver may be deservedly under fire.

In the end, the Rams may not have much of a choice. After the injury to Robert Woods, Odell Beckham Jr. is the best chance the Rams have to fill the role.

If they anger him or give him reason to lose any interest, the team could become much worse.

Odell has 15 receptions for 204 yards and three touchdowns this season. He's caught one touchdown in each of the last three games and his late-season addition may have saved the Rams' season (as well as plenty of fantasy owners).

