How did Robert Woods tear his ACL? 

In practice on Friday, Rams receiver Robert Woods tore his ACL. He will miss the remainder of the season, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

In an ironic twist of fate, the Los Angeles Rams were the winners of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes and signed the free agent receiver to a one-year deal roughly a day and a half before Woods injured himself.

So just how did Robert Woods become injured?

The 29-year-old receiver went down in practice, but came back to his feet and completed practice, doing interviews with the media following practice. After a media session with reporters, it looked as though Woods was okay.

However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it was revealed that Woods sustained the injury following a battery of tests.

However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it was revealed that Woods sustained the injury following a battery of tests.

Woods is in his ninth season in the league and has been with the Rams ever since the 2017 season. He has two 1,000 receiving yard seasons with then-Rams QB Jared Goff under center.

Woods has been off to a slightly slow start to the season, averaging just below four catches and 43 receiving yards per game. He had a standout performance in Week 5 versus the divisional rival Seattle Seahawks, where he accumulated a total of 12 catches for 150 receiving yards.

Sean McVay hinted Friday about the potential of using Odell Beckham Jr. against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football:

“If we feel like [Odell] can help us against the 49ers, then we’ll have him ready to go.”

It remains uncertain if that announcement was before or after Woods’ injury was discovered. The good news is that their addition of Odell WR Beckham Jr. has come at an opportune time.

Beckham Jr. is “in football shape” to take on the field, so long as he can understand some fundamentals of the Rams’ playbook.

What Woods’ Injury Means to the Rams

Woods was one of the main weapons for the Rams, in addition to receiver Cooper Kupp. The Rams had previously lost two offensive weapons to season-ending injuries. Wide receiver Tutu Atwell and tight end Jacob Harris are each done for the remainder of the year with recent injuries.

Sosa Kremenjas @QBsMVP The Rams’ receivers are cursed this season. Already lost Tutu Atwell, Jacob Harris, and now Robert Woods to season-ending injuries.



Getting OBJ looks to be super important right about now. The Rams’ receivers are cursed this season. Already lost Tutu Atwell, Jacob Harris, and now Robert Woods to season-ending injuries.Getting OBJ looks to be super important right about now.

It is only a matter of time before Beckham Jr. is maneuvered into the starting lineup with an elevated role now that Woods is out indefinitely. Until we see him take on that greater role while gaining awareness with the playbook, second-year receiver Van Jefferson looks to have a better role moving forward.

Jefferson has 27 receptions with 433 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season.

