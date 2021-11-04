Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 9: Wide Receiver rankings

Week 9 of the NFL Fantasy Football season is here. Matchups and trends are always the two most important things to consider when finalizing Fantasy Football line ups. Superstars will always start, but the middle tier and flex options are what can be the difference between winning or losing. Here are some wide receivers to target or avoid in Week 9.

Fantasy Football Start Em' Sit 'Em - Wide Receivers for Week 9

Start 'Em

#1 - Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans

Jaylen Waddle continues to be quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's favorite target. Waddle should see plenty of volume and is in an excellent Fantasy Football matchup against the Houston Texans' terrible defense.

Omar Kelly @OmarKelly "We have a lot of great players around here. If it makes my job harder and makes their job easier, I'm all for it," Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle on the amount of attention defenses pay him. "We have a lot of great players around here. If it makes my job harder and makes their job easier, I'm all for it," Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle on the amount of attention defenses pay him.

#2 - Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys

Tim Patrick has been fairly consistent in Fantasy Football this season. The Cowboys' defense gives up a ton of passing yards and the game script should favor plenty of passing attempts. With Noah Fant ruled out this week, he could see some additional targets.

#3 - Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans

Van Jefferson's Fantasy Football stock has been rising in recent weeks. There are enough targets to go round in the high-powered Rams offense to support Jefferson on top of everything else they have.

Sit 'Em

#1 - Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Allen Lazard has a favorable matchup in Fantasy Football Week 9 but without quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has been ruled out, he is too risky to start. It's best to avoid him this week.

#2 - Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals have so many weapons on offense. It's great for their chances of making a run but frustrating from a Fantasy Football perspective. Rondale Moore is a nice stash in dynasty leagues but it's hard to trust him weekly right now.

#3 - Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots

Robby Anderson has basically become irrelevant in Fantasy Football. Not only can he be sat in Week 9 but he should be dropped in almost all formats. He has only eclipsed three receptions or 50 yards once all season.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers in Week 9

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. Baltimore Ravens Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. Baltimore Ravens CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos

Edited by Henno van Deventer